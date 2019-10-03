CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

551 FPUS56 KEKA 031017

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-040130-

Coastal Del Norte-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. North wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 57 to

67. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 62 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 48 58 / 20 50 10

Klamath 60 47 61 / 10 40 10

CAZ102-040130-

Del Norte Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 69 45 71 / 20 50 10

CAZ103-040130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 45 62 / 10 20 0

Arcata 62 45 64 / 10 20 0

Eureka 62 46 63 / 10 20 0

Fortuna 62 45 63 / 10 20 0

CAZ104-040130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 45 68 / 10 10 0

CAZ105-040130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 45 73 / 10 20 0

Hoopa 69 44 72 / 10 20 0

Willow Creek 69 45 73 / 10 20 0

CAZ106-040130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 68 41 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-040130-

Northern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 76 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 69 37 69 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 71 33 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-040130-

Southern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 67 32 70 / 0 0 0

Ruth 65 32 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-040130-

Mendocino Coast-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 45 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 48 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-040130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 67 42 68 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 40 70 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 37 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-040130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 69 36 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-040130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 71 44 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-040130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 89. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 86. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 73 44 76 / 0 0 0

