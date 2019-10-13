CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

CAZ101-140130-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 43 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 65 47 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-140130-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 74 42 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-140130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 70.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 72. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 40 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 42 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-140130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. North wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to

53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 47 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-140130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 47 81 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 76 42 79 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 77 42 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-140130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Rain showers

likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 75 37 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-140130-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 75 38 76 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 78 32 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-140130-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 75 32 78 / 0 0 0

Ruth 73 34 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-140130-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. North wind around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74. West wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 50 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-140130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 39 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 74 41 76 / 0 0 0

Willits 74 34 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-140130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 76 36 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-140130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 74. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 43 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-140130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 73. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 80 41 81 / 0 0 0

