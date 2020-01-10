CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

694 FPUS56 KEKA 101100

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-110200-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

44 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 52. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 42 49 / 90 100 90

Klamath 51 44 49 / 80 100 100

CAZ102-110200-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 51. At higher

elevation, southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain through the night. Snow overnight. Windy. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level 4000 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Lows 33 to 43. West wind

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the early morning. Snow

level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 20

to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 31 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 50 41 47 / 80 100 100

CAZ103-110200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 44 50 / 50 90 80

Arcata 54 43 51 / 40 90 80

Eureka 54 42 52 / 40 90 80

Fortuna 54 44 51 / 30 90 80

CAZ104-110200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 54. In the valleys, southwest wind around 5 mph increasing

to around 15 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the valleys and west 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the valleys and

northwest 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 51. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 42 46 / 20 90 60

CAZ105-110200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 54. At higher elevation,

southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain through the night. Snow overnight. Breezy. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level 5000 feet falling to

4000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows

33 to 43. West wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 33 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 43 49 / 40 100 100

Hoopa 51 42 47 / 30 100 90

Willow Creek 52 42 48 / 30 90 90

CAZ106-110200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000

feet. Highs 43 to 56. At higher elevation, southwest wind up to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain through the night. Snow overnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches. West wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 35 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 40 49 / 10 80 60

CAZ107-110200-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54. At higher

elevation, southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet falling to

3500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

28 to 38. West wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

West wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 23 to 33. West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 30. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 32 40 / 10 80 80

Weaverville 49 35 43 / 10 70 80

CAZ108-110200-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56. At higher elevation,

southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet falling to

4000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

31 to 41. West wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. West wind 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level

3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. West wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to

48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 34. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 33 44 / 10 70 80

Ruth 51 33 44 / 0 80 70

CAZ109-110200-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 44 53 / 10 80 30

Point Arena 53 45 52 / 0 60 20

CAZ110-110200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. At higher elevation,

southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 42 to 54. West wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 40 49 / 10 80 40

Laytonville 51 37 47 / 0 70 40

Willits 53 36 49 / 0 60 30

CAZ111-110200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60. At higher elevation,

southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 54. West wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 35 47 / 0 60 50

CAZ112-110200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. At higher elevation,

southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy valley fog in the evening. Rain likely through

the night. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. West wind

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 42 49 / 0 70 30

CAZ113-110200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. At higher elevation,

southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. West wind

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 40 53 / 0 70 30

