CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-200200-

Coastal Del Norte-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 40 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 59 42 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-200200-

Del Norte Interior-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 36 to 42.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and chance

of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 43 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-200200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 40 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 60 40 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 57 40 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 59 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs 46 to 52. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 39 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph on the

ridges.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 51.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 42 66 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 38 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-200200-

Northern Trinity-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

27 to 33. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 57 30 56 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 59 32 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-200200-

Southern Trinity-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 30 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 59 31 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-200200-

Mendocino Coast-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 40 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 43 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-200200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 38 61 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 60 36 61 / 0 0 0

Willits 63 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-200200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 62. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 32 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-200200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 60.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 40 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-200200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows in the

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 66 39 67 / 0 0 0

$$

