CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-090200-
Coastal Del Norte-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. East wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the east overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to
61. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 56 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
35 to 45. Highs 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 50 41 53 / 10 10 0
Klamath 53 42 56 / 10 10 0
CAZ102-090200-
Del Norte Interior-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
Highs 55 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 55 38 60 / 10 10 0
CAZ103-090200-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
49 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east
overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to
62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67.
Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
36 to 46. Highs 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 53 41 56 / 10 10 0
Arcata 55 41 58 / 10 10 0
Eureka 53 41 56 / 10 10 0
Fortuna 55 42 57 / 10 10 0
CAZ104-090200-
Southwestern Humboldt-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. South
wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72.
Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
35 to 45. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 52 40 57 / 0 20 0
CAZ105-090200-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75.
Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 58 42 62 / 20 30 10
Hoopa 56 40 60 / 10 30 10
Willow Creek 56 39 60 / 10 30 10
CAZ106-090200-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 43 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Slight
chance of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of snow
showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75.
Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to
57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 55 39 60 / 0 20 0
CAZ107-090200-
Northern Trinity-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers through the day. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow
level 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow
level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 53 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78.
Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to
61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 47 32 51 / 30 40 20
Weaverville 50 33 54 / 20 40 20
CAZ108-090200-
Southern Trinity-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to
3500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow
level 4000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow
level 4000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.
Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 51 31 55 / 20 30 20
Ruth 51 31 55 / 20 30 20
CAZ109-090200-
Mendocino Coast-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast
wind around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to
49. Highs 58 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to
46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 54 42 58 / 0 10 0
Point Arena 53 45 57 / 10 10 10
CAZ110-090200-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the
night. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to
43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 54 38 59 / 10 20 0
Laytonville 53 37 58 / 10 30 10
Willits 55 33 60 / 10 20 10
CAZ111-090200-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.
Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to
61.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers
overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 49 to
64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
46. Highs 63 to 78.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows
37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to
65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 53 35 59 / 10 20 10
CAZ112-090200-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to
50. Highs 62 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to
47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 54 41 61 / 10 20 10
CAZ113-090200-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the
night. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
41 to 51. Highs 63 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 58 40 64 / 10 20 10
CAZ114-090200-
Northern Lake County-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.
Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 55.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening.
Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning. Highs 46 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76. Lows
38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to
44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to
61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 54 32 60 / 10 20 20
CAZ115-090200-
Southern Lake County-
347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows
35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows
41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 51 37 57 / 10 20 10
Middletown 56 39 62 / 10 20 10
Clearlake 54 40 59 / 0 20 10
