CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 58.

Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 39 51 / 20 10 0

Klamath 52 39 55 / 20 10 0

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers

through the day. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 36 61 / 20 10 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers through the day.

Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45. East

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 59.

Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 39 53 / 20 10 0

Arcata 54 39 56 / 20 10 0

Eureka 52 39 54 / 20 10 0

Fortuna 53 38 56 / 20 10 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 44 to 55.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 62. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 59.

Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 38 55 / 20 10 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog and patchy frost overnight. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and valley fog in the

morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 36 65 / 20 10 0

Hoopa 56 36 63 / 20 10 0

Willow Creek 56 36 62 / 20 10 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Isolated rain showers through the day. Isolated snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog and patchy frost overnight. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and valley fog in the

morning. Highs 48 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 36 59 / 30 10 0

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog and frost overnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and areas of valley

fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 29 to 39. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 27 53 / 30 10 0

Weaverville 49 30 56 / 30 10 0

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Widespread frost and areas of valley fog

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 28 58 / 20 10 0

Ruth 47 27 55 / 30 20 10

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 40 54 / 30 10 0

Point Arena 50 43 52 / 30 10 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Scattered rain showers through the day. Snow level 3000 feet in

the morning. Highs 44 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog and patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost and areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 52 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 36 56 / 30 10 0

Laytonville 49 33 56 / 30 10 10

Willits 52 33 58 / 40 20 10

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog and frost overnight. Snow level 4500 feet in

the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and areas of valley

fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 32 58 / 30 20 10

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 38 57 / 40 10 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 38 61 / 40 20 0

Northern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Widespread frost overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 51 29 58 / 40 20 0

Southern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Scattered rain showers through the day. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 49 35 56 / 40 20 10

Middletown 53 36 60 / 40 20 0

Clearlake 51 36 58 / 30 20 0

