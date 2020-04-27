CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

492 FPUS56 KEKA 271035

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-280145-

Coastal Del Norte-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers through the

night. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 65. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 51 59 / 80 20 10

Klamath 61 52 66 / 50 20 0

$$

CAZ102-280145-

Del Norte Interior-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Patchy valley fog in the evening, then areas of valley fog

overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 66 51 76 / 80 30 10

$$

CAZ103-280145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 71. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 55 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 51 59 / 20 10 0

Arcata 63 52 61 / 20 10 0

Eureka 60 51 58 / 20 10 0

Fortuna 65 52 66 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-280145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

77. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 49 70 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-280145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 71 52 86 / 30 10 0

Hoopa 72 51 80 / 20 10 0

Willow Creek 72 50 81 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ106-280145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 50 77 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ107-280145-

Northern Trinity-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 75 45 87 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 78 45 90 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ108-280145-

Southern Trinity-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 73 43 86 / 10 0 0

Ruth 71 44 81 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ109-280145-

Mendocino Coast-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 51 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 53 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-280145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 50 75 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 72 48 77 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 48 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-280145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 74 48 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-280145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 64 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-280145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 72. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 80 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-280145-

Northern Lake County-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 79 48 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-280145-

Southern Lake County-

335 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 75 50 83 / 0 0 0

Middletown 83 53 87 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 78 53 86 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

