CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

042 FPUS56 KEKA 270934

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-280045-

Coastal Del Norte-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Breezy. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

73. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

62 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 62 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 52 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 52 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-280045-

Del Norte Interior-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 52 77 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-280045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 74. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 61 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 50 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 50 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 51 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 51 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-280045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

59 to 74. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 75 49 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-280045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 56 79 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 53 78 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 90 53 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-280045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to 51.

North wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 49 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-280045-

Northern Trinity-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 95 52 73 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 98 52 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-280045-

Southern Trinity-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 49 78 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 48 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-280045-

Mendocino Coast-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Breezy. Highs 59 to 72. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 50 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-280045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 85 50 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 88 51 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 49 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-280045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-280045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 80. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 50 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-280045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 92 55 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-280045-

Northern Lake County-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 52 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-280045-

Southern Lake County-

234 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 93. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 93 53 79 / 0 0 0

Middletown 88 55 82 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 94 56 81 / 0 0 0

