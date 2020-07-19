CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

093 FPUS56 KEKA 192105

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-201215-

Coastal Del Norte-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 62 52 60 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 55 68 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-201215-

Del Norte Interior-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 92 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-201215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows

48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs 63 to 78.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 62 54 60 / 0 0 0 10

Arcata 53 65 54 63 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 53 62 54 59 / 0 10 10 10

Fortuna 53 71 54 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-201215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 53 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-201215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 68 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 62 97 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 61 99 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-201215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 88 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-201215-

Northern Trinity-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 101 63 100 / 0 0 0 20

Weaverville 59 106 59 105 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ108-201215-

Southern Trinity-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 56 102 55 101 / 0 0 0 20

Ruth 56 96 55 96 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-201215-

Mendocino Coast-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs 68 to 83. West

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 59 49 62 / 0 0 10 0

Point Arena 51 56 51 59 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ110-201215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 58 90 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 51 87 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-201215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 59 96 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-201215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 85 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-201215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 95 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-201215-

Northern Lake County-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 56 100 56 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-201215-

Southern Lake County-

205 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 94 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Middletown 55 90 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Clearlake 58 94 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather