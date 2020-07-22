CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

230 FPUS56 KEKA 222138

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ101-231245-

Coastal Del Norte-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 60 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 54 68 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ102-231245-

Del Norte Interior-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 86 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ103-231245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 63 51 65 / 10 0 0 0

Arcata 53 61 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 52 64 52 65 / 10 10 10 0

Fortuna 52 66 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ104-231245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows

49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 73 to 88. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-231245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 62 89 61 96 / 10 0 0 0

Hoopa 57 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 57 88 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ106-231245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 83 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-231245-

Northern Trinity-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to

64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 92 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 95 to

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 92 58 96 / 20 10 0 0

Weaverville 55 96 55 100 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ108-231245-

Southern Trinity-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 85 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 54 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 91 50 96 / 20 0 0 0

Ruth 51 86 50 91 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ109-231245-

Mendocino Coast-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 63 49 62 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 60 51 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-231245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 56 86 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 51 84 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-231245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 90 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows

57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 89 54 92 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ112-231245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-231245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 91 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ114-231245-

Northern Lake County-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 86 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 87 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 54 94 52 96 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ115-231245-

Southern Lake County-

238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 83 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 84 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 90 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Middletown 54 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Clearlake 56 92 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

