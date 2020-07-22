CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.
CAZ101-231245-
Coastal Del Norte-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to
56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest
wind around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North
wind around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 49 to 59. Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 50 60 50 62 / 0 0 0 0
Klamath 54 68 53 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ102-231245-
Del Norte Interior-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to
61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to
87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
79 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 53 86 53 91 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ103-231245-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
Northwest wind up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest
wind around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North
wind around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. North wind
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 48 to 58. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 52 63 51 65 / 10 0 0 0
Arcata 53 61 52 68 / 0 0 0 0
Eureka 52 64 52 65 / 10 10 10 0
Fortuna 52 66 51 67 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ104-231245-
Southwestern Humboldt-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows
49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to
58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 73 to 88. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to
91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to
91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
75 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 51 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ105-231245-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to
91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
86 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
Highs 89 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 62 89 61 96 / 10 0 0 0
Hoopa 57 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0
Willow Creek 57 88 55 93 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ106-231245-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to
58. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to
86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
79 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
81 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows
53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 51 83 49 87 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ107-231245-
Northern Trinity-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to
64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 92 to
107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 95 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.
Highs 95 to 110.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows 56 to
66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 59 92 58 96 / 20 10 0 0
Weaverville 55 96 55 100 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ108-231245-
Southern Trinity-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows
51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to
91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 85 to
100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows
55 to 65.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 54 to
64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 51 91 50 96 / 20 0 0 0
Ruth 51 86 50 91 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ109-231245-
Mendocino Coast-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to
82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to
56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest
wind around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 50 63 49 62 / 0 0 0 0
Point Arena 52 60 51 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ110-231245-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to
96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to
58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
85 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows
54 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 54 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0
Laytonville 56 86 53 88 / 0 0 0 0
Willits 51 84 49 85 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ111-231245-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 90 to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows
57 to 67.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 56 to
66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 57 89 54 92 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ112-231245-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to
59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to
90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley
fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 52 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ113-231245-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
83 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
Highs 85 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 58 91 55 92 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ114-231245-
Northern Lake County-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows 56 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 86 to
101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 87 to
102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 58 to
68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 54 94 52 96 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ115-231245-
Southern Lake County-
238 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to
95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 83 to
98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 84 to
99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 58 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 56 90 54 91 / 0 0 0 0
Middletown 54 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0
Clearlake 56 92 56 92 / 0 0 0 0
