CAZ101-160115-

Coastal Del Norte-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 90. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 53 to

63. Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. West

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 72 54 65 / 0 10 10

Klamath 83 59 74 / 0 10 10

CAZ102-160115-

Del Norte Interior-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 104 60 93 / 10 10 10

CAZ103-160115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. North wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 79 56 70 / 0 10 10

Arcata 81 56 70 / 0 10 10

Eureka 76 55 70 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 85 56 75 / 0 10 10

CAZ104-160115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the day. Highs 78 to 93. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 92 58 85 / 0 10 20

CAZ105-160115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day. Highs 89 to

104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs

86 to 101. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 108 66 102 / 10 10 20

Hoopa 108 62 100 / 10 10 20

Willow Creek 108 62 101 / 10 10 20

CAZ106-160115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the day. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 100 56 93 / 0 10 20

CAZ107-160115-

Northern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night. Lows 60 to

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 93 to

108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 105 63 102 / 20 20 20

Weaverville 108 59 106 / 20 20 20

CAZ108-160115-

Southern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 85 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 105 56 101 / 10 20 20

Ruth 100 58 95 / 10 20 20

CAZ109-160115-

Mendocino Coast-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the day. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 74 53 68 / 0 10 20

Point Arena 71 55 66 / 0 20 20

CAZ110-160115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to

104. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 95 56 88 / 0 10 20

Laytonville 99 63 93 / 0 20 20

Willits 97 57 91 / 0 20 20

CAZ111-160115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to

108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 108.

Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 103 60 98 / 10 20 20

CAZ112-160115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 98 62 93 / 0 20 20

CAZ113-160115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 106. Lows

63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 105 63 100 / 0 20 20

CAZ114-160115-

Northern Lake County-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 107. Lows

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 107 58 103 / 0 20 20

CAZ115-160115-

Southern Lake County-

311 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 109. Lows

67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 102 63 98 / 0 20 20

Middletown 103 63 101 / 0 20 20

Clearlake 105 63 102 / 0 20 20

