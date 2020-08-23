CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-241245-

Coastal Del Norte-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 65 to 80. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 65 53 66 / 20 30 30 0

Klamath 55 74 56 72 / 20 40 30 0

CAZ102-241245-

Del Norte Interior-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Chance of rain showers

in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Slight

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

56 to 66. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 94 56 87 / 20 40 30 0

CAZ103-241245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 67 52 67 / 30 40 30 10

Arcata 54 74 52 70 / 30 40 30 10

Eureka 53 67 52 66 / 30 40 30 10

Fortuna 53 76 52 71 / 30 40 30 10

CAZ104-241245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 94. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 92. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 58 91 57 80 / 40 40 20 10

CAZ105-241245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of rain showers and scattered thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Chance of rain showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms

through the night. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 62 98 61 96 / 30 40 30 10

Hoopa 61 95 58 90 / 30 40 30 10

Willow Creek 62 96 58 91 / 30 40 30 10

CAZ106-241245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain

showers and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 94 53 89 / 40 40 20 10

CAZ107-241245-

Northern Trinity-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain

showers and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Chance of rain showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms

through the night. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

95 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 63 94 60 92 / 40 40 30 20

Weaverville 66 98 56 98 / 40 40 20 10

CAZ108-241245-

Southern Trinity-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain

showers and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 100 54 96 / 40 40 20 10

Ruth 62 89 53 87 / 40 40 20 10

CAZ109-241245-

Mendocino Coast-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 52 to 62. North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 66 51 64 / 40 40 20 0

Point Arena 53 68 53 67 / 40 30 20 0

CAZ110-241245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain

showers and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 88 54 86 / 40 40 20 0

Laytonville 63 89 59 87 / 40 40 20 0

Willits 62 90 55 90 / 40 40 20 0

CAZ111-241245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain

showers and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 96 58 96 / 40 40 20 0

CAZ112-241245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 60 93 57 91 / 40 30 20 0

CAZ113-241245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to

103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 64 99 61 98 / 40 30 20 0

CAZ114-241245-

Northern Lake County-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 68 97 56 92 / 40 30 20 0

CAZ115-241245-

Southern Lake County-

232 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 67 98 60 97 / 40 30 20 0

Middletown 69 98 59 96 / 40 30 20 0

Clearlake 69 98 60 97 / 40 30 20 0

