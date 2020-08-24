CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-251300-

Coastal Del Norte-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

smoke in the morning. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 68 to

83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 64 54 67 / 20 0 0 0

Klamath 57 70 57 71 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ102-251300-

Del Norte Interior-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 73 to

88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 85 56 88 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ103-251300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and smoke in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 66 to

81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 64 54 64 / 20 10 0 0

Arcata 54 68 54 69 / 20 10 0 0

Eureka 54 64 54 64 / 20 10 0 0

Fortuna 54 70 54 71 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-251300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 71 to

86. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

80 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 81 58 80 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-251300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 88 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 94 64 95 / 20 20 0 10

Hoopa 63 90 59 89 / 20 10 0 0

Willow Creek 64 91 59 90 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ106-251300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 85 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 59 88 54 89 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ107-251300-

Northern Trinity-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

95 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 64 91 60 91 / 20 20 10 30

Weaverville 65 96 57 97 / 20 20 0 30

$$

CAZ108-251300-

Southern Trinity-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 94 54 95 / 20 10 0 20

Ruth 62 87 54 86 / 20 10 0 20

$$

CAZ109-251300-

Mendocino Coast-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the south

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning.

Highs 63 to 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 63 52 64 / 20 10 0 0

Point Arena 53 63 54 64 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-251300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 83 55 85 / 20 10 0 0

Laytonville 63 86 59 86 / 20 10 0 0

Willits 62 86 55 89 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ111-251300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 92 58 95 / 20 10 0 10

$$

CAZ112-251300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 60 87 57 91 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-251300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 86 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 63 94 61 97 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ114-251300-

Northern Lake County-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 86 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 66 92 56 91 / 10 10 0 10

$$

CAZ115-251300-

Southern Lake County-

256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 85 to

98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 93 60 96 / 10 10 0 0

Middletown 66 92 58 95 / 10 10 0 0

Clearlake 66 94 60 96 / 10 10 0 0

$$

_____

