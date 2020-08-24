CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
Coastal Del Norte-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. South wind around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
smoke in the morning. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to
60. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 68 to
83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 55 64 54 67 / 20 0 0 0
Klamath 57 70 57 71 / 20 10 0 0
Del Norte Interior-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 73 to
88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
82 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
79 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 62 85 56 88 / 20 10 0 0
Northern Humboldt Coast-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
and smoke in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to
59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
66 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 66 to
81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 54 64 54 64 / 20 10 0 0
Arcata 54 68 54 69 / 20 10 0 0
Eureka 54 64 54 64 / 20 10 0 0
Fortuna 54 70 54 71 / 20 10 0 0
Southwestern Humboldt-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. North wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 71 to
86. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
80 to 95.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 60 81 58 80 / 20 10 0 0
Northern Humboldt Interior-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 79 to
94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
Highs 87 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 88 to
103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
86 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 65 94 64 95 / 20 20 0 10
Hoopa 63 90 59 89 / 20 10 0 0
Willow Creek 64 91 59 90 / 20 10 10 10
Southern Humboldt Interior-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 85 to
100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 59 88 54 89 / 20 10 0 0
Northern Trinity-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
95 to 110.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 64 91 60 91 / 20 20 10 30
Weaverville 65 96 57 97 / 20 20 0 30
Southern Trinity-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.
Lows 59 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
90 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 62 94 54 95 / 20 10 0 20
Ruth 62 87 54 86 / 20 10 0 20
Mendocino Coast-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night.
Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the south
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning.
Highs 63 to 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to
60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 73 to 88.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 53 63 52 64 / 20 10 0 0
Point Arena 53 63 54 64 / 10 10 0 0
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.
Lows 59 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 55 to
65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs
88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 61 83 55 85 / 20 10 0 0
Laytonville 63 86 59 86 / 20 10 0 0
Willits 62 86 55 89 / 20 10 0 0
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.
Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
Highs 90 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs
92 to 107.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 65 92 58 95 / 20 10 0 10
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.
Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 60 87 57 91 / 10 10 0 0
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 86 to
101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 63 94 61 97 / 10 10 0 0
Northern Lake County-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 86 to
101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 66 92 56 91 / 10 10 0 10
Southern Lake County-
256 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 86 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 85 to
98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
86 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 65 93 60 96 / 10 10 0 0
Middletown 66 92 58 95 / 10 10 0 0
Clearlake 66 94 60 96 / 10 10 0 0
