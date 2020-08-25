CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82. North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 69 to

84. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 65 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 56 67 57 75 / 0 0 10 0

Del Norte Interior-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 82 to

97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 85 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

67 to 82. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 63 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 54 66 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 54 62 53 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 67 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

81 to 96. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 80 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 90 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 90 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 62 92 62 97 / 0 10 10 0

Hoopa 59 88 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 59 89 58 94 / 10 10 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 87 to

102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 87 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 88 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and smoke through the night.

Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 97 to

112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 97 to

112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 88 59 91 / 10 20 20 0

Weaverville 57 94 57 96 / 0 20 20 0

Southern Trinity-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze

and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 90 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 92 54 94 / 0 20 20 0

Ruth 54 85 54 89 / 0 20 10 0

Mendocino Coast-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 62 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 58 53 62 / 0 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 89 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 89 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 82 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 59 85 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 55 84 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze

and smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 93 to

108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 93 to

108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 58 90 58 93 / 0 10 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 83 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 87 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 88 to

103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 88 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 93 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Lake County-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 89 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 89 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 56 90 55 94 / 0 10 0 0

Southern Lake County-

255 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 86 to

101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 59 91 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Middletown 58 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Clearlake 60 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

