CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

767 FPUS56 KEKA 041108

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-050215-

Coastal Del Norte-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

81. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 79. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 54 69 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 55 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-050215-

Del Norte Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

60 to 75. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 85 54 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-050215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 68 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 81. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

61 to 71. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 51 69 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 52 73 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 52 70 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 52 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-050215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

88. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

63 to 75. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 56 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-050215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze

and smoke through the day. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

64 to 79. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 56 96 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 51 93 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 51 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-050215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze

and smoke through the day. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs

78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

60 to 75. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 47 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-050215-

Northern Trinity-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

65 to 80. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 91 50 91 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 92 46 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-050215-

Southern Trinity-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

62 to 77. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 90 44 91 / 0 0 0

Ruth 86 47 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-050215-

Mendocino Coast-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs 69 to 84.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. South wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

59 to 70. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 51 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 53 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-050215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

62 to 77. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 48 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 52 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 48 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-050215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

64 to 79. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 47 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-050215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

62 to 75. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 51 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-050215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke through the day. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 90 52 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-050215-

Northern Lake County-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 93 46 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-050215-

Southern Lake County-

408 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 89 52 89 / 0 0 0

Middletown 94 52 91 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 92 54 91 / 0 0 0

