CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-070215-

Coastal Del Norte-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 36 to 46.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 44 50 / 80 30 10

Klamath 50 42 52 / 80 30 10

CAZ102-070215-

Del Norte Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of rain

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 38 54 / 80 40 20

CAZ103-070215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 42 53 / 80 30 10

Arcata 52 41 52 / 80 30 10

Eureka 53 44 52 / 80 30 10

Fortuna 51 42 52 / 70 30 10

CAZ104-070215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. West wind around 5 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to

48. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 37 to 47.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 43 54 / 70 30 10

CAZ105-070215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 38 56 / 80 40 10

Hoopa 52 35 54 / 80 30 10

Willow Creek 51 34 53 / 80 30 10

CAZ106-070215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 32 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 37 55 / 60 30 10

CAZ107-070215-

Northern Trinity-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of rain

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 26 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 49 32 49 / 40 30 10

Weaverville 50 31 52 / 40 30 10

CAZ108-070215-

Southern Trinity-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to

57. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 28 51 / 40 20 10

Ruth 45 29 49 / 60 30 10

CAZ109-070215-

Mendocino Coast-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 44 52 / 60 20 10

Point Arena 53 46 50 / 60 30 10

CAZ110-070215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 49 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 37 54 / 60 30 10

Laytonville 49 35 53 / 60 30 10

Willits 52 34 55 / 50 30 10

CAZ111-070215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 46 to 61.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 32 53 / 60 30 10

CAZ112-070215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 39 57 / 50 30 10

CAZ113-070215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 37 57 / 50 30 10

CAZ114-070215-

Northern Lake County-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 32 55 / 50 30 10

CAZ115-070215-

Southern Lake County-

304 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 36 54 / 40 30 10

Middletown 55 37 56 / 30 30 10

Clearlake 53 38 55 / 30 20 10

