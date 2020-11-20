CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-210315-

Coastal Del Norte-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

East wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 39 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 55 36 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-210315-

Del Norte Interior-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 36 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-210315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

30 to 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 32 to

42. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 50 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 34 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 35 54 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 55 34 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-210315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 62.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 65. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-210315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 33 67 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 59 28 65 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 60 28 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-210315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 27 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-210315-

Northern Trinity-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 28 61 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 58 21 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-210315-

Southern Trinity-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 40. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 22 63 / 0 0 0

Ruth 58 26 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-210315-

Mendocino Coast-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

51 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 50 to 63.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 45 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-210315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 28 64 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 59 29 64 / 0 0 0

Willits 60 26 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-210315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 55 to 70.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 60 25 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-210315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 54 to 67.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 34 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-210315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 30 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-210315-

Northern Lake County-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 51 to 66.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 64 25 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-210315-

Southern Lake County-

408 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 60 30 63 / 0 0 0

Middletown 63 31 67 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 60 31 65 / 0 0 0

