CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 33 to 43. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 39 53 / 0 0 0

Klamath 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58. In the valleys, north wind up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 35 57 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to 40.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows

33 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 34 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 54 35 58 / 0 0 0

Eureka 53 37 55 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 48 to 61. In the valleys,

north wind 10 to 20 mph. At higher elevation, north wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Windy. Lows 31 to

41. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 59. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy fog and frost.

Lows 33 to 43. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 60. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 36 53 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62. In the valleys, north wind up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 62 31 57 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 60 31 58 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 61 31 58 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 64. In the valleys, north wind

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 57. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 33 59 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63. In the valleys, north wind up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 23 47 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 59 25 53 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 67. In the valleys, north wind

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62. Northeast wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 26 55 / 0 0 0

Ruth 60 26 54 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

35 to 45. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 35 to

45. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 40 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 47 52 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. At higher elevation, north wind

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 29 to 39. North wind around 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 65 33 60 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 69 33 58 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 33 61 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. In the valleys, north wind up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up to

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63. Northeast wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 32 59 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

77. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, north wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 37 61 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

78. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, north wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 76 34 66 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake County-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 72. In the valleys, north wind

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 63. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 64. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 69 32 60 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake County-

215 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 67 to 77. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 56 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 52 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 75 37 62 / 0 0 0

Middletown 76 42 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 75 39 62 / 0 0 0

