CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

463 FPUS56 KEKA 230951

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-240100-

Coastal Del Norte-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

42 to 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain showers likely. Lows

41 to 51. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 56 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 49 56 / 0 0 60

Klamath 64 46 64 / 0 0 50

CAZ102-240100-

Del Norte Interior-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Rain showers

likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 48 70 / 10 0 70

CAZ103-240100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

41 to 51. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain showers likely. Lows

43 to 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 54 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 47 58 / 0 0 40

Arcata 62 47 63 / 0 0 40

Eureka 59 47 61 / 0 0 40

Fortuna 62 47 64 / 0 0 20

CAZ104-240100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 71. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 46 69 / 0 0 20

CAZ105-240100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 79 50 76 / 0 0 30

Hoopa 76 47 76 / 0 0 30

Willow Creek 77 47 77 / 0 0 30

CAZ106-240100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 44 74 / 0 0 10

CAZ107-240100-

Northern Trinity-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 77 45 77 / 0 0 30

Weaverville 83 43 81 / 0 0 10

CAZ108-240100-

Southern Trinity-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 78 40 77 / 0 0 10

Ruth 73 43 72 / 0 0 20

CAZ109-240100-

Mendocino Coast-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 69. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 46 59 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 54 49 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-240100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 46 72 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 73 45 72 / 0 0 0

Willits 70 45 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-240100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 76 44 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-240100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 65 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 71 44 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-240100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 48 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-240100-

Northern Lake-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 80 42 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-240100-

Southern Lake-

251 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 75 47 75 / 0 0 0

Middletown 80 47 83 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 79 49 80 / 0 0 0

