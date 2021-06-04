CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Coastal Del Norte-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 60 to 73. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming

north around 5 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 49 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 47 69 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 49 80 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 47 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 48 63 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 49 61 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 66 49 62 / 10 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 49 69 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 55 89 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 51 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 51 85 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 48 78 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 55 92 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 98 51 94 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 94 47 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 89 49 84 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 48 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 49 58 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 87 51 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 51 87 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 49 81 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 51 87 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 82 47 80 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 51 93 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 98 50 93 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

328 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 91 52 90 / 0 0 0

Middletown 98 53 94 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 55 95 / 0 0 0

