CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

098 FPUS56 KEKA 010920

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-020030-

Coastal Del Norte-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 63 to 78. West wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 48 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 75 46 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-020030-

Del Norte Interior-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90. Northeast

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 50 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-020030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 60 to 73.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

West wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

smoke through the day. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. North

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. North wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

47 to 57.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 46 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 47 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 49 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 47 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-020030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

overnight. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs

69 to 84. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 80 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-020030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke

overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 83 to 98.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs

86 to 101. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 93 55 92 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 50 89 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 50 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-020030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Smoke

in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 44 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-020030-

Northern Trinity-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke in the

morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows 55 to 65. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 87 50 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 88 53 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-020030-

Southern Trinity-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke overnight. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 90 45 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 86 47 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-020030-

Mendocino Coast-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 79.

Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 61 to 76.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 48 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 49 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-020030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 47 78 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 84 52 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 82 48 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-020030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 50 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-020030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs 71 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 98.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 47 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-020030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 85 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 52 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-020030-

Northern Lake-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 92 45 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-020030-

Southern Lake-

220 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

88 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

87 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 85 52 85 / 0 0 0

Middletown 85 45 86 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 87 50 87 / 0 0 0

$$

