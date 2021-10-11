CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

580 FPUS56 KEKA 111130

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-120230-

Coastal Del Norte-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to

49. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 42 55 / 10 0 0

Klamath 60 39 58 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ102-120230-

Del Norte Interior-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 37 64 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ103-120230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49. East wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 40 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 39 55 / 0 0 0

Eureka 56 42 55 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 40 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-120230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 62. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69. North wind around 15 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 58 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-120230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 60 35 65 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 63 34 65 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 62 33 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-120230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 34 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-120230-

Northern Trinity-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

North wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 55 27 61 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 60 30 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-120230-

Southern Trinity-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

North wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 26 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 54 28 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-120230-

Mendocino Coast-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 66. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 43 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 45 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-120230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67. North wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41. North

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 35 64 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 60 35 63 / 0 0 0

Willits 62 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-120230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 67. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

North wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 31 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-120230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 38 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-120230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 66 37 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-120230-

Northern Lake-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 64. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 64 31 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-120230-

Southern Lake-

430 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

72 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

73 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

Middletown 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather