CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

711 FPUS56 KEKA 241134

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Christmas Day.

CAZ101-250245-

Coastal Del Norte-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the morning. Highs 40 to 50. South wind around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 40. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 37 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 47 40 44 / 100 100 100

Klamath 47 35 45 / 100 100 100

$$

CAZ102-250245-

Del Norte Interior-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 8 inches.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 27 to 42. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 45 35 43 / 100 100 100

$$

CAZ103-250245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers through the day. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

morning. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. West wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 48 40 44 / 100 100 100

Arcata 47 40 44 / 100 100 100

Eureka 49 41 45 / 100 100 100

Fortuna 47 41 44 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ104-250245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the morning. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. West wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 35 to 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 33 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 49. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 37 40 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ105-250245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 28 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 27 to 42. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 44 36 43 / 100 100 100

Hoopa 43 36 41 / 100 100 100

Willow Creek 44 36 42 / 100 100 100

$$

CAZ106-250245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 45 36 42 / 90 100 90

$$

CAZ107-250245-

Northern Trinity-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 29 to 44. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 19 to

29.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 23 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 10 to 20.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 36 26 34 / 90 90 90

Weaverville 41 29 39 / 90 90 90

$$

CAZ108-250245-

Southern Trinity-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 31 to 46.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 22 to

32.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 25 to 40. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 14 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 40 28 38 / 90 90 80

Ruth 37 27 36 / 90 100 90

$$

CAZ109-250245-

Mendocino Coast-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers through the day. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

morning. West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 49. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 37 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 42 47 / 70 100 90

Point Arena 50 45 46 / 50 90 80

$$

CAZ110-250245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to

48.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 45 36 43 / 90 100 90

Laytonville 42 34 39 / 80 100 90

Willits 44 35 41 / 80 100 90

$$

CAZ111-250245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

33 to 48. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to

7 inches.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 17 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 42 31 40 / 80 100 80

$$

CAZ112-250245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers through the day. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 41 43 / 60 90 90

$$

CAZ113-250245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

40 to 50. West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 49. Lows 24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 48 39 44 / 60 100 90

$$

CAZ114-250245-

Northern Lake-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. Slight chance of

snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day.

Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 44.

West wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 29 to

40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 24 to 37. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 17 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 44 29 42 / 70 90 90

$$

CAZ115-250245-

Southern Lake-

334 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the

day. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. West wind

around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 45 36 40 / 50 90 90

Middletown 49 36 45 / 40 90 90

Clearlake 47 36 42 / 30 90 80

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather