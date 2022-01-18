CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-190145-

Coastal Del Norte-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

57 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 68. Lows 38 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 46 54 / 10 30 20

Klamath 55 44 56 / 10 20 20

CAZ102-190145-

Del Norte Interior-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the

night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 65. Lows 32 to

42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 45 56 / 10 20 20

CAZ103-190145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. North wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 61. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 64. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 69. Lows 37 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 45 55 / 0 10 10

Arcata 52 44 56 / 0 10 10

Eureka 51 43 55 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 54 44 56 / 0 10 10

CAZ104-190145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. North wind up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 66. Lows 35 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 43 57 / 0 10 0

CAZ105-190145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 57 43 57 / 0 10 10

Hoopa 55 42 58 / 0 10 10

Willow Creek 54 41 57 / 0 10 10

CAZ106-190145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 56 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 42 59 / 0 10 0

CAZ107-190145-

Northern Trinity-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 30 49 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-190145-

Southern Trinity-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 53 32 55 / 0 0 0

Ruth 54 32 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-190145-

Mendocino Coast-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 46 56 / 0 10 0

Point Arena 52 46 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-190145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 58 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 58 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 38 59 / 0 10 0

Laytonville 57 39 58 / 0 10 0

Willits 59 37 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-190145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 58 33 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-190145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 72. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 59 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-190145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 57 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-190145-

Northern Lake-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 59 36 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-190145-

Southern Lake-

231 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 58 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 59 38 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 62 40 62 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 60 40 61 / 0 0 0

