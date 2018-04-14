CA Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
CA Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partial sunshine;62;36;SSW;8;48%;55%;7
Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;50;SSE;7;69%;79%;7
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;SSE;5;49%;10%;8
Avalon;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;WNW;5;15%;3%;9
Bakersfield;Sunny and warmer;82;56;ESE;5;34%;1%;9
Beale AFB;Sunny and nice;75;51;SSE;6;54%;13%;8
Big Bear City;Sunny;63;34;WSW;7;16%;6%;10
Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;W;7;15%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;57;41;ESE;6;48%;12%;8
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;S;7;10%;0%;9
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;NNE;6;15%;3%;9
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;ENE;8;21%;2%;9
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;77;51;N;8;33%;4%;9
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;78;40;N;13;12%;4%;10
Carlsbad;Plenty of sun;79;44;N;7;29%;4%;9
Chico;Plenty of sunshine;75;52;SE;6;47%;24%;7
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;SW;7;14%;0%;9
Chino;Sunshine;83;56;S;7;15%;4%;9
Concord;Sunny and mild;77;51;WSW;7;55%;8%;8
Corona;Sunshine and warm;87;53;SSE;7;14%;3%;9
Crescent City;Partial sunshine;59;48;SSE;9;72%;81%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warmer;82;54;WSW;6;12%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warmer;80;51;SW;6;18%;0%;9
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;SW;4;12%;0%;9
Eureka;Mostly sunny;61;50;S;7;70%;69%;7
Fairfield;Sunny and nice;74;48;WSW;7;62%;10%;8
Fresno;Sunny and warmer;81;56;NW;4;41%;1%;8
Fullerton;Plenty of sun;86;54;N;5;17%;4%;9
Hanford;Sunny and warmer;81;54;NNW;5;50%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;W;6;23%;4%;9
Hayward;Mostly sunny;69;50;WSW;7;59%;8%;8
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;SW;4;12%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;NNW;9;32%;4%;9
Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;79;52;WSW;9;17%;3%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warmer;83;52;NW;6;36%;0%;8
Lincoln;Sunny and nice;76;49;SSE;5;57%;12%;8
Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;WSW;6;53%;6%;8
Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;N;7;45%;2%;9
Long Beach;Plenty of sun;83;56;WNW;6;23%;4%;9
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sun;83;54;SW;6;22%;4%;9
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;83;57;WNW;6;23%;4%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;83;57;WNW;6;23%;4%;9
Madera;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;NNW;5;55%;1%;8
Mammoth;Partly sunny;62;39;SSW;8;45%;42%;7
Marysville;Plenty of sun;76;49;SSE;6;55%;14%;8
Mather AFB;Sunshine;76;48;SSE;5;55%;4%;8
Merced;Sunny and warmer;79;50;NNW;4;52%;1%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and warmer;79;50;NNW;4;52%;1%;8
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;88;52;NNE;7;14%;4%;9
Modesto;Sunny and warmer;79;52;NNW;5;47%;2%;8
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;70;50;W;7;62%;5%;8
Mojave;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;WNW;8;17%;0%;9
Montague;Partly sunny;67;41;NW;8;44%;60%;7
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;65;49;NW;6;66%;1%;8
Mount Shasta;A shower in the p.m.;66;41;NNW;2;44%;82%;7
Napa County;Sunny and nice;70;46;W;7;71%;12%;8
Needles;Sunny and warmer;88;62;S;9;8%;0%;9
North Island;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;NNW;8;30%;3%;9
Oakland;Mostly sunny;66;51;WSW;8;62%;9%;8
Oceanside;Plenty of sun;79;44;N;7;29%;4%;9
Ontario;Sunshine;83;56;S;7;15%;4%;9
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;75;52;SE;6;48%;19%;7
Oxnard;Sunlit and beautiful;74;53;NNE;8;35%;2%;9
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;W;6;8%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;80;51;SW;7;16%;4%;9
Paso Robles;Sunshine, pleasant;81;49;NW;4;47%;0%;9
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;N;7;40%;2%;9
Porterville;Sunny and warmer;80;51;ESE;5;44%;2%;8
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;83;41;ENE;8;16%;4%;9
Redding;Mostly sunny;74;51;ESE;6;47%;75%;7
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;SSE;6;13%;3%;9
Riverside March;Sunny and warm;83;48;E;7;13%;4%;9
Sacramento;Brilliant sunshine;76;49;SSW;5;58%;8%;8
Sacramento International;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;SSE;5;61%;8%;8
Salinas;Sunny and beautiful;72;48;S;8;62%;1%;8
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;SE;6;13%;3%;9
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, nice;69;50;W;7;59%;9%;8
San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;N;7;32%;3%;9
San Diego Brown;Sunny and very warm;84;53;N;8;16%;4%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and very warm;83;54;N;7;17%;4%;9
San Francisco;Sunshine and nice;63;51;W;9;66%;10%;8
San Jose;Sunshine, pleasant;75;49;NW;7;52%;4%;8
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and delightful;78;50;ENE;8;42%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;73;54;WNW;7;34%;2%;9
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;WNW;11;22%;2%;9
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;S;6;29%;4%;9
Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;75;51;N;7;38%;2%;9
Santa Maria;Sunny and beautiful;78;49;N;7;44%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Sunshine and nice;78;54;N;6;27%;2%;9
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;WSW;6;65%;18%;8
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;83;46;WNW;7;52%;0%;9
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;86;50;ENE;7;15%;2%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;WSW;8;43%;1%;8
Stockton;Sunlit and pleasant;79;49;W;5;50%;3%;8
Thermal;Plenty of sun;90;54;NW;6;10%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;S;6;48%;2%;8
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warmer;82;56;WSW;7;10%;0%;9
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;73;45;WNW;4;46%;27%;8
Vacaville;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;WSW;6;54%;9%;8
Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;N;6;18%;2%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;71;48;NW;8;52%;2%;9
Victorville;Sunny and warmer;79;49;SSW;6;17%;2%;9
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NNW;3;46%;0%;8
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;70;48;SW;6;66%;2%;8
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Forecast