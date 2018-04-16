CA Forecast
Updated 3:03 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cold;47;28;SW;6;57%;32%;8
Arcata;Sun and some clouds;57;43;SE;7;67%;44%;7
Auburn;Mostly sunny;58;42;ENE;5;62%;16%;8
Avalon;Sunny and cool;63;52;WNW;7;39%;3%;9
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;66;45;SE;6;38%;6%;9
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;64;44;ESE;5;57%;15%;8
Big Bear City;Cold with sunshine;49;23;ESE;8;39%;8%;10
Bishop;Mostly sunny, cool;62;34;SE;8;22%;1%;9
Blue Canyon;Not as cold;42;30;ENE;5;57%;19%;8
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;78;47;W;9;15%;0%;9
Burbank;Sunny and nice;70;51;NE;7;30%;5%;9
Camarillo;Brilliant sunshine;70;45;ENE;10;32%;5%;9
Camp Pendleton;Sunshine;65;46;NNE;10;49%;4%;9
Campo;Sunny and cool;66;30;ENE;12;30%;5%;10
Carlsbad;Sunshine;67;42;N;10;45%;5%;9
Chico;Partly sunny;62;46;ENE;5;61%;24%;8
China Lake;Sunny, but cool;68;43;NW;5;20%;0%;9
Chino;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;SSE;7;33%;5%;9
Concord;Mostly sunny;65;48;WSW;5;54%;6%;8
Corona;Sunny and nice;75;46;S;7;31%;5%;9
Crescent City;Partly sunny;56;46;SSE;8;68%;42%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;68;43;SSE;8;26%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Cool with sunshine;65;35;NNW;7;27%;0%;9
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;WSW;8;22%;0%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;57;43;SE;7;67%;44%;7
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;64;44;W;6;59%;6%;8
Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;NNW;6;52%;7%;8
Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;SSE;6;31%;5%;9
Hanford;Mostly sunny;66;42;NNW;6;56%;5%;8
Hawthorne;Sunny;68;52;W;9;36%;5%;9
Hayward;Mostly sunny;62;46;W;7;56%;5%;8
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;WSW;8;22%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Sunny and cool;63;45;N;14;52%;5%;9
Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;65;37;NW;11;30%;6%;9
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;68;41;N;7;47%;5%;8
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;63;45;E;6;62%;14%;8
Livermore;Mostly sunny;62;44;WSW;6;53%;6%;8
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNW;14;51%;5%;9
Long Beach;Sunny and nice;72;52;WSW;9;33%;5%;9
Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;SSW;7;38%;5%;9
Los Angeles;Sunny;70;53;SSE;7;36%;5%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;53;SSE;7;36%;5%;9
Madera;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNW;5;50%;7%;8
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;46;30;SSW;6;59%;50%;8
Marysville;Partly sunny;63;44;E;6;63%;17%;8
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;64;44;S;5;60%;2%;8
Merced;Mostly sunny, cool;66;43;NW;5;57%;9%;8
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, cool;66;43;NW;5;57%;9%;8
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and beautiful;70;48;NNE;10;38%;5%;9
Modesto;Mostly sunny;66;45;NNW;6;50%;8%;8
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;64;47;W;7;53%;4%;8
Mojave;Sunny, but cool;62;36;NW;9;27%;0%;9
Montague;Partly sunny, cool;53;32;NNE;5;52%;66%;6
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;60;46;NW;8;59%;4%;8
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cold;51;31;N;2;51%;72%;8
Napa County;Mostly sunny;62;41;W;6;62%;7%;8
Needles;Sunny, not as warm;78;54;NNW;11;13%;0%;9
North Island;Brilliant sunshine;68;53;N;13;48%;4%;9
Oakland;Lots of sun, cool;61;48;WNW;7;56%;6%;8
Oceanside;Sunshine;67;42;N;10;45%;5%;9
Ontario;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;SSE;7;33%;5%;9
Oroville;Partial sunshine;62;46;ENE;6;63%;22%;7
Oxnard;Sunny;68;48;N;12;42%;5%;9
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;W;8;14%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunny and cool;66;39;WNW;9;31%;6%;9
Paso Robles;Sunny;67;37;NW;5;54%;4%;9
Point Mugu;Sunny;66;46;NNE;11;46%;5%;9
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;64;41;ESE;5;50%;5%;9
Ramona;Sunshine;69;36;ENE;7;40%;5%;9
Redding;Partly sunny, cool;63;44;E;4;48%;40%;7
Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;SW;7;30%;4%;9
Riverside March;Sunshine;72;41;NE;7;30%;5%;9
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;64;46;SW;5;59%;10%;8
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;64;45;SW;5;62%;11%;8
Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;44;S;9;57%;3%;8
San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;72;47;N;7;30%;5%;9
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;62;48;WNW;7;50%;5%;8
San Diego;Brilliant sunshine;68;52;NNW;9;44%;4%;9
San Diego Brown;Sunshine;66;45;NNE;10;46%;5%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NNE;10;41%;5%;9
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;48;WNW;8;59%;5%;8
San Jose;Mostly sunny;65;46;WNW;7;54%;4%;8
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine;65;44;N;11;49%;5%;9
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and windy;67;51;NW;21;44%;5%;9
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;37;NW;16;56%;6%;10
Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;S;7;39%;5%;9
Santa Barbara;Sunny;69;46;NNE;10;42%;5%;9
Santa Maria;Sunny;66;42;NW;14;52%;5%;9
Santa Monica;Brilliant sunshine;65;50;NW;9;37%;5%;9
Santa Rosa;Cool with sunshine;61;41;W;6;59%;10%;8
Santa Ynez;Sunny and warmer;71;37;NNE;9;58%;5%;9
Santee;Sunshine, but cool;72;44;NNE;8;28%;3%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Not as cold;42;26;WSW;6;57%;8%;9
Stockton;Mostly sunny;66;45;W;6;52%;6%;8
Thermal;Sunshine;82;47;W;9;15%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Not as cold;45;22;N;4;57%;10%;8
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;71;48;NW;11;18%;0%;9
Ukiah;Partly sunny;62;40;WNW;4;49%;21%;8
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;66;44;WSW;5;55%;7%;8
Van Nuys;Sunshine, pleasant;71;51;N;7;29%;5%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;60;42;NNW;17;58%;5%;9
Victorville;Cool with sunshine;64;35;SSE;9;35%;3%;9
Visalia;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;NNE;5;58%;5%;8
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;63;45;NNE;6;60%;3%;8
