CA Forecast
Updated 11:02 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;75;36;SE;7;26%;0%;8
Arcata;Partly sunny;66;50;N;6;68%;0%;8
Auburn;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;SE;5;44%;2%;9
Avalon;Partly sunny;72;54;SW;6;47%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;93;63;ESE;7;31%;1%;9
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;85;54;SE;5;47%;2%;8
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;70;40;WSW;7;34%;2%;11
Bishop;Partly sunny;86;49;WNW;7;16%;4%;9
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, mild;70;54;ENE;7;33%;2%;9
Blythe;Unseasonably hot;100;66;S;6;15%;0%;10
Burbank;Partly sunny;80;56;SE;6;46%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny;73;51;ESE;7;52%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;68;51;SSE;7;71%;0%;9
Campo;Partly sunny;84;41;W;10;19%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;71;51;W;7;62%;0%;9
Chico;Partly sunny;85;58;E;5;40%;2%;8
China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;92;58;WSW;5;21%;3%;10
Chino;Some sun, pleasant;84;56;WSW;8;39%;1%;10
Concord;Partly sunny;82;52;SW;7;50%;0%;9
Corona;Some sun, very warm;86;53;WSW;8;38%;0%;10
Crescent City;Partial sunshine;62;48;SSE;6;75%;3%;8
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;94;63;WSW;9;14%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, warm;90;55;SW;8;16%;0%;10
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;W;4;15%;0%;10
Eureka;Partly sunny;64;50;N;6;71%;0%;8
Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;80;49;WSW;8;62%;0%;9
Fresno;Partly sunny;91;61;NW;5;35%;2%;9
Fullerton;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;SSE;4;49%;0%;9
Hanford;Partly sunny;91;56;NNW;5;41%;1%;9
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;72;55;SSE;6;62%;0%;9
Hayward;Partly sunny;73;49;WSW;7;65%;0%;9
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;W;4;15%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;49;N;8;75%;0%;9
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;87;56;SW;10;26%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;93;56;NW;6;34%;0%;9
Lincoln;Partly sunny, nice;84;53;SSE;5;49%;2%;8
Livermore;Partly sunny;80;49;WSW;7;54%;0%;9
Lompoc;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;7;73%;25%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny;75;56;S;6;56%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;74;54;SSW;6;64%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;78;54;S;5;58%;1%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;78;54;S;5;58%;1%;9
Madera;Partly sunny;88;54;NW;6;46%;0%;9
Mammoth;Partly sunny;75;42;SSE;7;27%;0%;8
Marysville;Partly sunny, nice;84;53;SE;5;48%;2%;8
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;85;51;S;5;51%;0%;8
Merced;Partly sunny, warm;88;54;NW;5;47%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;88;54;NW;5;47%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;SSW;6;46%;0%;9
Modesto;Partly sunny;88;56;NNW;7;42%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;76;53;N;7;61%;0%;9
Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WNW;8;24%;0%;10
Montague;Partly sunny, warm;81;46;E;6;29%;0%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;64;49;ENE;6;73%;0%;9
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;78;45;S;2;29%;0%;8
Napa County;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;WSW;7;68%;0%;9
Needles;Partly sunny;101;70;SE;7;11%;2%;10
North Island;Partly sunny;68;55;SW;7;72%;0%;9
Oakland;Partly sunny;68;50;WSW;7;69%;0%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny;71;51;W;7;62%;0%;9
Ontario;Some sun, pleasant;84;56;WSW;8;39%;1%;10
Oroville;Partly sunny, nice;84;57;E;6;45%;2%;8
Oxnard;Partly sunny;67;51;NNE;7;70%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;W;5;11%;0%;10
Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;SW;10;15%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, nice;81;45;S;6;50%;0%;9
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;50;NNE;7;74%;0%;9
Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;91;57;SE;5;42%;5%;9
Ramona;Partly sunny, nice;83;45;ESE;7;34%;1%;10
Redding;Partly sunny;88;55;NNE;5;27%;1%;8
Riverside;Partly sunny;87;55;WSW;7;33%;0%;8
Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;86;51;SSW;8;31%;1%;10
Sacramento;Partly sunny;84;52;SSW;5;55%;1%;8
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;86;51;S;5;52%;0%;8
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;49;ENE;8;64%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;86;55;SW;7;33%;0%;10
San Carlos;Partly sunny;71;50;WNW;7;66%;1%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;70;54;SW;6;64%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;74;53;N;6;59%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;74;53;SW;6;53%;0%;9
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;51;W;8;75%;1%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny;80;54;NNW;7;55%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;NNW;7;66%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;52;W;8;67%;0%;9
Sandberg;Partly sunny;75;55;SW;10;24%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;SSW;6;58%;1%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;71;50;ESE;6;68%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;47;NNW;7;67%;25%;8
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;53;N;6;64%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;73;46;WSW;6;70%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;80;47;NE;7;73%;1%;10
Santee;Partly sunny;82;51;SSW;6;34%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, mild;66;37;SW;6;39%;2%;9
Stockton;Partly sunny, nice;86;52;WNW;6;49%;0%;9
Thermal;Partly sunny;101;64;WNW;6;14%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;70;35;SSE;4;38%;2%;9
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;WSW;7;14%;0%;10
Ukiah;Partly sunny, nice;85;50;N;3;45%;0%;8
Vacaville;Partly sunny, nice;84;50;WSW;6;49%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;6;51%;1%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;44;NNW;6;77%;25%;9
Victorville;Partly sunny;86;51;SSW;7;30%;0%;10
Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;NW;5;39%;3%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;69;49;SSW;6;70%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Forecast