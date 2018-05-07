CA Forecast
Updated 3:01 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;81;46;WSW;8;37%;20%;10
Arcata;Clouds and sun;67;53;W;6;70%;66%;6
Auburn;Sunshine and nice;80;54;SSE;6;46%;7%;10
Avalon;Partly cloudy;74;62;SW;7;44%;2%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;91;63;NE;7;35%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Lots of sun, warm;86;55;SSE;7;47%;4%;9
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;WNW;7;32%;2%;12
Bishop;Sunny;95;55;NW;7;11%;4%;11
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;7;37%;8%;9
Blythe;Sunshine, summerlike;104;71;S;6;12%;0%;11
Burbank;Sunny and nice;83;61;E;5;49%;1%;11
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;75;55;SW;7;58%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;69;54;SE;7;72%;1%;11
Campo;Sunny and very warm;87;45;WNW;10;20%;2%;11
Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;73;55;SE;7;64%;1%;10
Chico;Warm with sunshine;86;58;SE;7;39%;7%;9
China Lake;Sunny and summerlike;99;68;W;7;19%;0%;11
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;W;7;40%;2%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;81;58;WSW;11;50%;2%;10
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;SW;7;40%;1%;11
Crescent City;Showers around;60;53;SSW;8;79%;89%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;100;72;WSW;9;16%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Hot with sunshine;95;65;SW;8;18%;0%;11
El Centro;Hot with sunshine;104;67;WSW;4;11%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;66;52;WSW;6;71%;55%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;79;54;W;12;59%;2%;10
Fresno;Sunshine and hot;91;62;NW;8;35%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;60;SSE;5;50%;1%;10
Hanford;Sunny and very warm;91;59;NNW;6;41%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;74;58;SSE;6;61%;1%;10
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;70;55;WSW;9;68%;3%;10
Imperial;Hot with sunshine;104;67;WSW;4;11%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;55;S;8;71%;1%;10
Lancaster;Sunny and hot;93;64;W;10;23%;1%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;92;58;NNW;9;31%;0%;10
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;84;54;SSE;6;51%;27%;10
Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;WSW;9;57%;3%;10
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;NW;12;69%;1%;11
Long Beach;Partly sunny;79;59;SSE;6;54%;1%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;76;58;SSW;6;61%;1%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;79;60;SSW;6;52%;2%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;79;60;SSW;6;52%;2%;10
Madera;Sunny and very warm;89;57;NW;7;45%;0%;10
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;78;47;SW;9;40%;24%;9
Marysville;Mostly sunny;86;54;SSE;7;47%;4%;9
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;86;53;SSE;8;47%;4%;10
Merced;Sunny and warm;87;56;NNW;8;42%;2%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;87;56;NNW;8;42%;2%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;79;55;SSE;6;51%;1%;10
Modesto;Sunny and warm;86;59;NNW;9;40%;5%;10
Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;72;56;NW;10;62%;4%;10
Mojave;Sunny and very warm;91;61;WNW;10;22%;0%;11
Montague;A shower in the p.m.;80;48;WNW;6;43%;73%;9
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;66;53;WNW;8;71%;6%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;80;46;SW;2;41%;44%;9
Napa County;Lots of sun, nice;76;53;W;11;62%;2%;10
Needles;Very hot;107;78;SSE;7;8%;0%;11
North Island;Partly cloudy;68;58;S;7;72%;1%;10
Oakland;Mostly sunny;68;55;WSW;10;73%;3%;10
Oceanside;Partly cloudy;73;55;SE;7;64%;1%;10
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;W;7;40%;2%;11
Oroville;Mostly sunny;86;59;SE;6;40%;6%;9
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;69;55;SW;7;72%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Hot with sunshine;105;77;WNW;6;13%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;93;65;WSW;10;19%;1%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;90;52;NW;7;40%;3%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;68;53;S;7;73%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and warm;90;56;WNW;6;44%;0%;10
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;85;49;NE;7;37%;1%;11
Redding;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;W;5;40%;18%;9
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;SW;7;37%;1%;11
Riverside March;Sunny and warm;88;57;SSW;7;34%;2%;11
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;82;54;SSW;7;56%;3%;10
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;86;55;SSW;8;50%;2%;10
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;71;54;SW;9;65%;6%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;89;61;SSW;6;34%;1%;11
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;71;55;W;9;66%;4%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;WSW;7;65%;1%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;75;55;SSW;6;61%;1%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;75;57;S;6;57%;1%;10
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;66;55;W;12;73%;3%;10
San Jose;Sunny and nice;77;57;N;8;54%;4%;10
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;N;13;54%;1%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;67;55;NW;14;68%;0%;10
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;77;59;NNW;14;31%;1%;11
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;78;58;SSW;6;54%;2%;10
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;N;6;62%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Sunny and beautiful;74;56;NW;12;62%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;70;56;NNE;6;65%;1%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;W;7;65%;27%;10
Santa Ynez;Sunny and humid;85;51;N;7;65%;2%;11
Santee;Partly cloudy;83;55;WSW;7;34%;1%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;74;46;WSW;9;32%;14%;11
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;W;9;47%;3%;10
Thermal;Scorching sunshine;107;72;NW;7;12%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;76;38;S;8;36%;11%;10
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and summerlike;100;72;WNW;6;13%;0%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;80;53;WNW;5;43%;5%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;85;56;WSW;8;51%;2%;10
Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;SE;6;50%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;NNW;13;72%;1%;11
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;WSW;7;29%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and hot;90;59;NW;6;42%;0%;10
Watsonville;Lots of sun, nice;70;51;WSW;7;67%;5%;10
_____
