CA Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Warmer with sunshine;71;42;NNE;8;47%;0%;11

Arcata;Turning sunny;66;51;N;9;66%;0%;9

Auburn;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;59;E;6;52%;0%;11

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;W;5;72%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;64;SE;6;43%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;57;ESE;9;43%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;65;40;NW;7;58%;2%;13

Bishop;Mostly sunny;79;51;NW;9;31%;12%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;56;ENE;6;51%;25%;11

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;SSW;6;22%;0%;11

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;76;58;SSE;5;56%;0%;11

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;70;55;SSE;8;63%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny;69;58;S;8;69%;0%;8

Campo;Sunny and warmer;76;46;WNW;10;54%;2%;12

Carlsbad;Clearing;70;57;SSW;7;64%;0%;11

Chico;Mostly sunny;90;64;NE;10;37%;0%;10

China Lake;Mostly sunny;88;64;WNW;6;26%;2%;12

Chino;Warmer;77;57;WSW;6;55%;2%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;58;SSW;10;47%;0%;11

Corona;Turning sunny, nice;79;57;SW;7;54%;0%;11

Crescent City;Clouds breaking;61;52;NNW;19;75%;3%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warmer;89;63;WSW;8;30%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny and warmer;85;56;SW;6;30%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny;94;65;W;5;25%;0%;11

Eureka;Turning sunny;64;51;N;10;68%;0%;9

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;56;WSW;11;51%;0%;11

Fresno;Warmer with sunshine;85;63;NNW;6;46%;9%;11

Fullerton;Turning sunny;76;61;SSE;5;58%;0%;10

Hanford;Mostly sunny;85;59;NW;6;51%;5%;11

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;70;60;S;7;65%;0%;10

Hayward;Clearing and nice;73;54;SW;8;64%;0%;10

Imperial;Sunny;94;65;W;5;25%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;68;60;W;9;66%;0%;8

Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;84;57;WSW;7;36%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;86;60;NNW;8;42%;2%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;56;ESE;7;48%;0%;11

Livermore;Lots of sun, warmer;82;56;SW;8;52%;0%;11

Lompoc;Clouds breaking;67;51;NNW;12;71%;0%;10

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;S;7;61%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;73;59;SSW;6;59%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;S;6;60%;1%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;S;6;60%;1%;10

Madera;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;56;NNW;6;50%;6%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;47;NNW;8;45%;0%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;57;SE;10;45%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;56;SE;6;46%;0%;11

Merced;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;60;WNW;8;49%;2%;11

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warmer;86;60;WNW;8;49%;2%;11

Miramar Mcas;Clearing;73;59;WSW;6;57%;2%;11

Modesto;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;60;NNW;10;45%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Warmer;76;58;ENE;9;58%;0%;10

Mojave;Sunlit and warmer;82;56;NW;7;30%;0%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;45;N;7;42%;6%;10

Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;65;54;WSW;6;71%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Warmer with sunshine;77;49;NNW;7;44%;4%;11

Napa County;Nice with sunshine;78;52;SW;10;60%;0%;11

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;97;75;SW;5;16%;0%;11

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;68;61;W;8;66%;0%;11

Oakland;Clearing, pleasant;70;54;SW;9;70%;0%;10

Oceanside;Clearing;70;57;SSW;7;64%;0%;11

Ontario;Warmer;77;57;WSW;6;55%;2%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;62;E;8;45%;0%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;SE;9;70%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Abundant sunshine;94;71;WNW;9;24%;0%;11

Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;83;57;SW;8;34%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;84;52;WNW;6;51%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Clouds break;69;56;SSE;9;68%;0%;10

Porterville;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;60;ESE;6;53%;3%;11

Ramona;Warmer;75;51;NE;7;62%;2%;11

Redding;Mostly sunny;93;66;NNE;11;29%;0%;10

Riverside;Turning sunny;79;57;WSW;7;52%;0%;11

Riverside March;Warmer;78;54;SW;7;60%;2%;11

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;56;SW;7;48%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;57;SSE;10;42%;0%;11

Salinas;Clearing;70;54;SE;8;64%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Warmer;79;57;SW;6;56%;0%;11

San Carlos;Clearing;74;54;WSW;8;61%;0%;10

San Diego;Clouds to sun;69;60;WNW;7;61%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;SW;6;67%;2%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;70;59;W;7;63%;2%;11

San Francisco;Turning sunny;67;54;SW;10;69%;0%;10

San Jose;Warmer;79;58;ESE;8;53%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;72;53;S;11;60%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Windy;67;55;W;18;69%;0%;11

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;69;56;NW;13;56%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;73;59;SSW;6;58%;2%;10

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;71;54;N;6;63%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Clouds breaking;71;53;NW;11;65%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;68;58;SSE;7;69%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;52;SSW;6;57%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;81;50;N;7;73%;0%;10

Santee;Clouds, then sun;76;57;WNW;7;43%;2%;11

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;64;39;E;6;52%;40%;12

Stockton;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;58;W;9;45%;0%;11

Thermal;Sunny;97;71;NW;8;22%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;66;36;NE;5;53%;25%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;90;69;W;8;24%;0%;12

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;57;N;5;39%;0%;11

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;58;WSW;9;45%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;75;58;SSE;6;58%;1%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;64;50;NNW;13;76%;0%;10

Victorville;Sunny and warmer;82;53;SW;6;40%;0%;12

Visalia;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;60;NNW;5;53%;4%;11

Watsonville;Turning sunny;70;53;SSW;7;69%;0%;10

