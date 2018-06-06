CA Forecast
Updated 11:03 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
CA Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sunshine;77;44;SW;8;39%;3%;11
Arcata;Low clouds breaking;61;47;ESE;6;82%;4%;4
Auburn;Sun and clouds;77;51;SSE;6;54%;0%;11
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;69;59;W;5;70%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;88;61;ENE;7;34%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Sun and clouds;83;51;SE;8;52%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunshine, pleasant;72;41;WSW;7;42%;2%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;91;55;NW;6;15%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Cool with some sun;67;52;ENE;7;36%;1%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;105;72;SSW;8;11%;0%;12
Burbank;Partly cloudy;79;60;SE;6;56%;0%;11
Camarillo;Clouds to sun;70;54;S;8;65%;2%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;71;58;S;7;67%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;83;45;WNW;12;26%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;72;57;SSE;7;65%;0%;11
Chico;Clouds and sun;85;59;SE;7;45%;0%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny;97;62;WSW;9;16%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;82;60;WSW;7;54%;0%;12
Concord;Clouds and sun, cool;75;53;SW;13;54%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;84;57;SW;8;53%;0%;12
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;58;48;SE;4;82%;10%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;98;65;WSW;14;14%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;91;57;SW;15;19%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny;103;68;W;5;14%;0%;12
Eureka;Low clouds breaking;60;47;ESE;6;82%;4%;4
Fairfield;Clouds and sun, cool;75;50;WSW;14;60%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny;86;57;NW;9;39%;0%;11
Fullerton;Partly cloudy;78;60;S;5;58%;0%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny;87;54;NW;8;39%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;71;60;S;7;66%;0%;11
Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;64;52;WSW;12;70%;2%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny;103;68;W;5;14%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;68;58;NNW;9;68%;0%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;88;60;WSW;14;24%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;87;51;NW;9;35%;0%;11
Lincoln;Clouds and sun;82;51;SSE;7;54%;0%;11
Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;70;50;WSW;12;63%;2%;11
Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;63;48;NW;14;73%;2%;11
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;74;59;SSW;7;61%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;75;60;SSW;6;64%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;75;60;S;5;62%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;75;60;S;5;62%;1%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny;86;51;NW;8;42%;1%;11
Mammoth;Periods of sun;76;45;WNW;7;38%;4%;11
Marysville;Sunny intervals;84;52;SSE;7;51%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;81;49;S;8;53%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny;85;50;NW;8;47%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;85;50;NW;8;47%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;74;56;N;6;57%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;82;52;NNW;9;44%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;68;52;W;10;63%;1%;10
Mojave;Mostly sunny;87;58;WNW;14;21%;0%;12
Montague;Clouds and sun;83;43;N;7;35%;5%;11
Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;61;49;WNW;10;73%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun;79;45;NNW;2;42%;26%;10
Napa County;Clouds and sun;70;47;WSW;12;63%;0%;11
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;S;8;8%;0%;12
North Island;Partly cloudy;69;59;NNW;7;68%;0%;11
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;64;52;WSW;14;68%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly cloudy;72;57;SSE;7;65%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;60;WSW;7;54%;0%;12
Oroville;Clouds and sun;84;57;SE;7;47%;0%;11
Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;68;56;SE;9;71%;2%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;103;72;WNW;9;15%;0%;12
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;87;57;SW;15;24%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;86;45;NW;8;43%;2%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;SSE;9;70%;2%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny;87;54;NNE;6;41%;1%;11
Ramona;Sunshine, pleasant;81;50;NE;7;54%;1%;12
Redding;Clouds and sun;88;57;WSW;6;40%;2%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny;84;59;WSW;7;54%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;84;54;WNW;7;51%;1%;12
Sacramento;Clouds and sun;79;50;S;8;56%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Clouds and sun;82;50;SSE;9;56%;0%;11
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;64;48;SSW;12;69%;1%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;84;58;SW;7;50%;0%;12
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;64;53;W;11;63%;2%;10
San Diego;Partly cloudy;70;60;NW;7;66%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Sunshine and nice;71;56;NW;6;66%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;71;57;NNW;7;65%;0%;11
San Francisco;Turning sunny;62;52;W;15;66%;1%;10
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;70;52;NNW;9;60%;1%;10
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;71;49;NNW;13;55%;2%;11
San Nicolas Island;Clouds to sun;66;54;WNW;22;71%;2%;11
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;74;52;NNW;14;38%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;76;60;SSW;6;59%;1%;12
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;N;7;61%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Turning sunny;67;49;WNW;12;68%;2%;11
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;70;57;SE;7;67%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;72;45;W;8;62%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;80;47;N;8;81%;2%;12
Santee;Sunshine, pleasant;79;57;NW;6;40%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun;69;37;WSW;6;33%;0%;12
Stockton;Clouds and sun;81;51;W;12;51%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny;104;71;WNW;7;15%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Some sun, pleasant;71;32;WSW;7;35%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;99;70;W;8;13%;0%;12
Ukiah;Periods of sun, nice;80;48;WNW;7;41%;0%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny;82;51;SW;9;63%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Partly cloudy;77;60;SSE;6;59%;1%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;61;48;NNW;15;77%;3%;11
Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;88;54;SW;9;31%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny;87;53;NW;7;46%;0%;11
Watsonville;Clearing;67;49;SW;7;65%;1%;10
