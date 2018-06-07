CA Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;79;46;W;6;36%;30%;11

Arcata;Partly sunny;64;52;NNW;6;74%;79%;6

Auburn;Sunshine;82;53;S;5;38%;1%;11

Avalon;Warmer;77;63;SW;5;47%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and seasonable;90;63;NE;6;32%;1%;11

Beale AFB;Sunshine;89;56;SSE;7;39%;1%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;W;6;33%;2%;13

Bishop;Abundant sunshine;95;55;WNW;6;14%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;69;50;SE;7;32%;3%;12

Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;108;74;SSW;6;12%;0%;12

Burbank;Sunshine;85;64;E;5;45%;0%;12

Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;75;58;S;7;55%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SE;7;65%;0%;11

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;90;47;ESE;10;22%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;SE;7;61%;0%;11

Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;ESE;6;34%;6%;11

China Lake;Sunny and hot;100;67;WSW;6;17%;0%;12

Chino;Sunny and warm;88;63;WSW;6;40%;2%;12

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;WSW;11;42%;1%;11

Corona;Sunny and warm;91;60;S;6;39%;0%;12

Crescent City;An afternoon shower;60;49;SE;4;79%;74%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;101;69;WSW;10;17%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;95;61;SW;9;19%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny and hot;106;73;W;5;15%;0%;12

Eureka;Partly sunny;63;52;N;7;74%;82%;6

Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;WSW;11;46%;1%;11

Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;91;61;NW;8;29%;0%;11

Fullerton;Sunshine;84;64;SSE;5;51%;0%;12

Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;91;58;NNW;7;33%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Sunshine;75;62;SSE;7;63%;0%;11

Hayward;Mostly sunny;71;56;WSW;9;63%;2%;11

Imperial;Sunny and hot;106;73;W;5;15%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;72;62;S;8;65%;0%;11

Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;93;62;W;9;22%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;91;58;NNW;9;25%;0%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;S;6;43%;2%;11

Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;WSW;9;48%;2%;11

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;52;NW;13;62%;1%;11

Long Beach;Sunshine;79;63;SSE;6;58%;0%;12

Los Alamitos;Sunshine;80;62;S;6;57%;0%;12

Los Angeles;Sunshine;81;62;S;6;52%;2%;12

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;81;62;S;6;52%;2%;12

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;NW;7;41%;2%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;77;46;NNW;6;36%;63%;11

Marysville;Plenty of sun;90;57;S;6;40%;3%;11

Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;88;55;SSE;7;41%;3%;11

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;NW;8;36%;1%;11

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;89;57;NW;8;36%;1%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;62;SSW;5;49%;0%;11

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;NNW;8;36%;1%;11

Moffett Nas;Abundant sunshine;74;56;W;9;56%;2%;11

Mojave;Sunny and very warm;91;60;WNW;8;20%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;82;49;N;7;31%;41%;11

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;65;52;WNW;9;70%;2%;10

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;79;48;NNW;3;36%;65%;11

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;W;11;48%;1%;11

Needles;Sunny and hot;110;79;SW;7;8%;0%;12

North Island;Clouds, then sun;72;63;SSE;7;67%;0%;11

Oakland;Mostly sunny;70;56;WSW;10;64%;2%;11

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;SE;7;61%;0%;11

Ontario;Sunny and warm;88;63;WSW;6;40%;2%;12

Oroville;Mostly sunny;89;58;SSE;6;38%;4%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;S;8;65%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;106;74;WNW;7;13%;0%;12

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;WSW;11;19%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;92;53;NW;7;32%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;SE;9;63%;0%;11

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;N;5;38%;1%;11

Ramona;Sunny and warm;87;52;E;6;36%;2%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;NNW;6;27%;22%;11

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;91;62;SW;6;38%;0%;12

Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;90;57;SSW;6;35%;2%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sun;86;55;SW;6;50%;2%;11

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;S;8;45%;1%;11

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;SW;10;63%;2%;10

San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;91;61;SSW;6;36%;0%;12

San Carlos;Sunny and cool;71;56;WNW;10;59%;2%;11

San Diego;Clearing;74;61;WSW;6;60%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;78;60;SSW;6;56%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;78;61;S;6;55%;0%;11

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;W;13;62%;2%;10

San Jose;Sunny;77;56;NNW;9;51%;2%;11

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;78;54;NNW;11;42%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;NW;15;65%;2%;11

Sandberg;Sunny and warm;78;55;NNW;12;28%;1%;12

Santa Ana;Abundant sunshine;81;61;S;5;53%;2%;12

Santa Barbara;Abundant sunshine;78;57;N;7;57%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;73;53;NW;11;53%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Sunny;72;61;E;7;65%;0%;12

Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;W;7;51%;2%;11

Santa Ynez;Sunny and warm;89;50;N;7;61%;1%;12

Santee;Mostly sunny;85;59;ENE;6;31%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, nice and warm;73;44;WSW;5;32%;0%;12

Stockton;Abundant sunshine;88;57;W;10;41%;1%;11

Thermal;Sunny and hot;107;71;WNW;7;13%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;73;42;SSW;6;33%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;101;72;W;6;12%;0%;12

Ukiah;Sunny;82;52;WNW;8;35%;9%;11

Vacaville;Plenty of sun;89;59;WSW;9;46%;1%;11

Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;84;63;ESE;6;47%;2%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;65;52;NNW;13;68%;1%;11

Victorville;Sunny;92;57;WSW;7;28%;0%;12

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;NW;6;37%;1%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;73;52;WSW;6;61%;2%;10

