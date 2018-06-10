CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;43;ENE;5;41%;0%;11

Arcata;Mostly sunny;67;52;WSW;7;71%;6%;7

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;NE;6;36%;0%;11

Avalon;Partly cloudy;77;62;SW;5;43%;1%;11

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;SE;6;33%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;E;7;30%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny;79;46;WNW;6;32%;2%;13

Bishop;Sunny;95;58;NW;7;14%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny and warmer;74;61;NE;6;31%;0%;12

Blythe;Sunny and hot;109;74;S;6;11%;0%;12

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;88;65;SE;6;36%;1%;12

Camarillo;Partly cloudy;79;57;S;7;39%;1%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;61;SE;8;63%;0%;11

Campo;Brilliant sunshine;91;50;N;12;22%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;77;60;SSE;8;60%;1%;11

Chico;Mostly sunny;93;65;NE;9;32%;0%;11

China Lake;Sunny and hot;101;67;W;5;13%;0%;12

Chino;Sunny and very warm;91;65;WSW;7;35%;1%;12

Concord;Sunny and very warm;90;59;SW;9;35%;0%;11

Corona;Sunny and very warm;93;62;SW;7;34%;0%;12

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;64;50;N;8;74%;5%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;102;69;WSW;8;13%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;97;62;WSW;6;13%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny and hot;106;71;W;5;17%;0%;12

Eureka;Mostly sunny;65;52;N;7;73%;6%;7

Fairfield;Sunny;90;58;WSW;9;39%;0%;11

Fresno;Brilliant sunshine;91;66;NW;7;29%;0%;11

Fullerton;Sunny and mild;85;63;S;5;44%;1%;12

Hanford;Sunny and warm;91;60;NW;7;36%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;78;63;SSE;7;51%;1%;11

Hayward;Sunny and nice;78;55;SW;8;53%;0%;11

Imperial;Sunny and hot;106;71;W;5;17%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;72;61;S;10;66%;1%;12

Lancaster;Sunny and hot;96;63;W;7;16%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;91;58;NW;11;28%;1%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;ENE;7;36%;0%;11

Livermore;Sunny;86;56;WSW;8;39%;0%;11

Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;71;52;NW;14;53%;1%;11

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;81;62;SSE;6;50%;1%;11

Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;81;61;SSW;6;52%;1%;11

Los Angeles;Sunny and warm;84;64;S;6;41%;1%;12

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and warm;84;64;S;6;41%;1%;12

Madera;Sunny and warm;91;57;NW;7;37%;0%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;73;46;N;6;43%;0%;11

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;E;8;36%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;SSE;9;28%;0%;11

Merced;Sunny and warm;92;60;NW;10;34%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;92;60;NW;10;34%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;61;SSE;7;47%;1%;11

Modesto;Sunny and warm;92;62;NNW;12;30%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunshine and nice;81;58;W;9;48%;1%;11

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;WNW;7;14%;0%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;46;N;5;36%;1%;11

Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;66;52;WSW;8;67%;0%;11

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;49;NNW;5;42%;0%;11

Napa County;Plenty of sun;84;51;WSW;9;43%;0%;11

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;111;81;SSW;6;7%;0%;12

North Island;Partly cloudy;73;62;SSE;9;67%;1%;11

Oakland;Sunny and nice;75;56;SW;9;58%;0%;11

Oceanside;Partly cloudy;77;60;SSE;8;60%;1%;11

Ontario;Sunny and very warm;91;65;WSW;7;35%;1%;12

Oroville;Mostly sunny;91;63;ENE;7;38%;0%;11

Oxnard;Partly cloudy;74;57;SSE;8;52%;1%;11

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;107;77;WNW;7;16%;0%;12

Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;95;62;WSW;7;14%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;94;54;NW;7;32%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;74;54;SE;8;54%;1%;11

Porterville;Plenty of sun;90;61;ESE;5;38%;0%;11

Ramona;Sunny and very warm;89;55;ENE;7;39%;1%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny;95;66;NNW;9;26%;0%;11

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;94;63;WSW;7;35%;0%;12

Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;93;61;SSW;6;33%;1%;12

Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;91;58;W;8;36%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;SSW;10;30%;0%;11

Salinas;Sunny and nice;74;53;SSE;11;55%;0%;11

San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;93;63;SW;6;33%;0%;12

San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;W;9;50%;1%;11

San Diego;Partly cloudy;75;63;WSW;7;61%;1%;11

San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;80;59;WNW;7;54%;1%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;78;61;S;7;55%;1%;11

San Francisco;Sunny and nice;72;55;WSW;11;59%;1%;11

San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;NNW;9;43%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;N;15;37%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;72;56;NW;10;52%;1%;11

Sandberg;Sunny and warmer;82;61;NW;15;22%;1%;12

Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;82;61;SSW;6;48%;1%;11

Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;80;57;NNE;7;48%;1%;11

Santa Maria;Plenty of sun;78;54;SW;14;44%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;75;60;NW;6;50%;1%;12

Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;WSW;7;45%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Sunny and warm;91;53;NNE;7;51%;1%;12

Santee;Sunshine;87;61;NW;7;34%;1%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;74;39;ENE;5;31%;0%;12

Stockton;Sunny and very warm;94;59;W;10;33%;0%;11

Thermal;Sunny and hot;108;71;NW;7;16%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warmer;77;36;NE;4;34%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;103;76;WSW;7;12%;0%;12

Ukiah;Warmer with sunshine;87;55;NW;7;35%;2%;11

Vacaville;Sunny and warmer;94;60;WSW;8;36%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;87;64;SSE;6;36%;1%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;NW;15;59%;1%;11

Victorville;Sunshine;94;60;SSW;6;22%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunshine;89;62;N;5;38%;0%;11

Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;SSW;6;55%;0%;11

