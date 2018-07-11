CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;95;50;NNE;5;26%;0%;11
Arcata;Warm with sunshine;72;56;SW;6;69%;0%;10
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;SSE;5;26%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;82;66;SW;5;50%;1%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;NE;7;20%;3%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;99;65;SE;6;35%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;73;52;W;5;50%;71%;11
Bishop;A t-storm in spots;97;66;WSW;9;23%;55%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;81;69;ENE;6;29%;0%;12
Blythe;A t-storm in spots;100;83;SSW;7;44%;65%;11
Burbank;Periods of sun, warm;92;69;S;6;44%;9%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;84;67;SW;7;56%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;SSE;7;69%;25%;11
Campo;A t-storm in spots;88;60;W;9;47%;67%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;82;68;S;8;62%;22%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;E;5;27%;0%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny;103;78;S;6;25%;44%;12
Chino;A t-storm in spots;95;70;WSW;7;41%;64%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;92;62;WSW;9;43%;1%;11
Corona;A t-storm in spots;97;68;W;7;39%;64%;11
Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;55;NNW;15;74%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm in spots;97;75;SSW;8;39%;73%;12
Edwards AFB;A t-storm in spots;99;73;WSW;7;21%;64%;12
El Centro;A t-storm in spots;100;80;SW;8;48%;65%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;69;55;NW;7;73%;0%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;90;59;W;11;47%;1%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;NW;4;26%;6%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny, warm;90;72;S;5;49%;17%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;SSW;5;29%;5%;11
Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;85;70;SSW;7;60%;6%;11
Hayward;Fog to sun;80;59;W;7;60%;1%;10
Imperial;A t-storm in spots;100;80;SW;8;48%;65%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun;78;67;SSW;9;69%;14%;12
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;98;74;SW;9;26%;64%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;WSW;6;26%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;SSE;6;34%;0%;11
Livermore;Warm with sunshine;94;61;WSW;7;38%;1%;11
Lompoc;Some sun, pleasant;71;55;NNW;9;75%;0%;6
Long Beach;Clouds and sun;85;71;S;7;58%;12%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;86;70;SSW;7;59%;12%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSW;6;51%;10%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSW;6;51%;10%;11
Madera;Partly sunny and hot;102;67;NW;5;29%;1%;11
Mammoth;Very hot;93;57;NW;5;29%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;64;SSE;5;34%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;61;SSW;6;38%;0%;11
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;W;6;33%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;100;66;W;6;33%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;88;71;S;7;50%;17%;12
Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;100;68;NNW;6;33%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Fog, then sun;79;63;N;8;64%;1%;10
Mojave;A t-storm in spots;97;73;W;8;24%;64%;12
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;98;59;N;6;27%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;69;56;S;7;75%;1%;11
Mount Shasta;Very hot;95;55;NNW;1;33%;0%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;10;65%;1%;11
Needles;A p.m. t-storm;103;86;SE;6;40%;74%;11
North Island;Some sun, pleasant;78;69;S;7;71%;15%;6
Oakland;Fog to sun;74;59;W;7;65%;1%;11
Oceanside;Clouds and sun;82;68;S;8;62%;22%;11
Ontario;A t-storm in spots;95;70;WSW;7;41%;64%;11
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;ESE;5;31%;0%;11
Oxnard;Clouds and sun;79;67;SW;7;70%;1%;5
Palm Springs;A t-storm in spots;100;82;WNW;6;46%;65%;11
Palmdale;A t-storm in spots;97;74;SW;9;25%;64%;12
Paso Robles;Not as hot;91;59;SSW;10;36%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;SW;8;67%;1%;5
Porterville;Partly sunny;101;72;SSE;6;30%;10%;11
Ramona;A t-storm in spots;90;64;W;7;46%;64%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;SSE;6;22%;0%;10
Riverside;A t-storm in spots;98;70;WSW;6;38%;64%;12
Riverside March;A t-storm in spots;96;67;SW;6;40%;64%;10
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SSW;6;40%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;98;63;S;7;44%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;70;58;NNE;9;73%;0%;11
San Bernardino;A t-storm in spots;96;69;SW;6;39%;64%;10
San Carlos;Fog, then sun;79;59;WSW;7;58%;1%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;79;69;WSW;7;67%;15%;7
San Diego Brown;A t-storm in spots;83;68;WSW;6;62%;44%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;70;SSW;6;56%;16%;12
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;71;59;WSW;8;65%;1%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;84;62;ESE;7;53%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Not as warm;77;58;WNW;8;59%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Periods of sun, nice;79;65;WNW;6;63%;1%;5
Sandberg;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SSW;13;31%;64%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;88;69;SW;7;54%;17%;11
Santa Barbara;Some sun, pleasant;78;63;SE;7;72%;1%;5
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;WNW;7;68%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;82;69;WSW;7;64%;5%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunny;85;54;WSW;6;55%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Humid with some sun;90;59;S;6;72%;0%;11
Santee;A t-storm in spots;89;68;WNW;7;55%;64%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;84;51;W;6;34%;2%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;99;62;NW;6;34%;1%;11
Thermal;A t-storm in spots;102;80;SW;6;46%;65%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;88;45;SW;5;33%;1%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;97;80;WSW;6;48%;66%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, hotter;101;59;S;5;32%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;WSW;7;39%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Periods of sun, warm;91;69;S;6;43%;8%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;53;NNW;7;81%;0%;6
Victorville;A t-storm in spots;93;66;SSW;6;33%;64%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;100;70;SW;4;38%;7%;11
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;71;57;W;7;67%;1%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather