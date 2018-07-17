CA Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;52;NNW;6;23%;0%;11

Arcata;Partly sunny;69;53;NNW;6;70%;0%;9

Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;SE;5;25%;0%;11

Avalon;Warmer;81;68;WSW;6;50%;21%;10

Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;105;80;ENE;6;24%;43%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;SSE;5;35%;0%;11

Big Bear City;A t-storm around;77;54;ESE;6;50%;55%;11

Bishop;Partial sunshine;103;67;W;7;25%;34%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;86;70;ENE;6;27%;0%;11

Blythe;Clouds and sun;103;85;SSW;9;43%;11%;10

Burbank;Clouds and sun;90;70;SSE;6;50%;36%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny, mild;81;66;W;6;63%;31%;10

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;77;69;SSW;8;74%;38%;10

Campo;A t-storm around;90;66;S;9;49%;52%;10

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;79;68;SW;8;68%;38%;11

Chico;Sunny and very hot;107;72;ESE;5;26%;0%;10

China Lake;Partly sunny;108;81;WSW;7;25%;44%;12

Chino;Some sun, seasonable;93;69;WSW;7;52%;32%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;96;62;SW;9;40%;0%;11

Corona;Partly sunny;96;69;W;7;52%;30%;11

Crescent City;Partly cloudy;64;53;NNW;15;77%;4%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun;103;80;S;8;29%;34%;12

Edwards AFB;Clouds and sunshine;103;75;SW;7;22%;44%;12

El Centro;Clouds and sun;103;82;SSE;11;46%;21%;11

Eureka;Partly cloudy;66;53;NNW;7;74%;0%;9

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;93;60;WSW;11;46%;0%;11

Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;NW;5;23%;23%;11

Fullerton;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;5;58%;33%;11

Hanford;Very hot;105;73;S;5;28%;28%;11

Hawthorne;Humid with some sun;81;69;SSW;7;67%;33%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny;83;58;WSW;7;56%;0%;10

Imperial;Clouds and sun;103;82;SSE;11;46%;21%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;76;69;W;9;74%;42%;5

Lancaster;Clouds and sun;100;77;SW;9;27%;42%;12

Lemoore Nas;Hot with some sun;106;72;WNW;7;22%;21%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;105;67;SSE;5;33%;0%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny and hot;99;63;WSW;7;34%;0%;11

Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;58;NNW;8;77%;7%;10

Long Beach;Humid with some sun;82;69;SSW;7;64%;32%;11

Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;82;69;SSW;7;62%;32%;11

Los Angeles;Clouds and sun;86;69;S;6;56%;34%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun;86;69;S;6;56%;34%;11

Madera;Partly sunny and hot;105;71;NW;6;29%;18%;11

Mammoth;Very hot;96;56;NW;6;24%;0%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;65;SSE;5;33%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;103;63;SSE;6;35%;0%;11

Merced;Partly sunny and hot;105;70;W;7;30%;11%;11

Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;105;70;W;7;30%;11%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;71;SW;6;61%;42%;9

Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;104;71;NNW;8;30%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Partly cloudy;80;62;N;8;66%;1%;10

Mojave;Partly sunny;101;74;W;8;29%;44%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;99;56;N;6;20%;0%;10

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;56;WSW;6;73%;5%;7

Mount Shasta;Very hot;96;57;NNW;2;28%;0%;11

Napa County;Partly sunny;82;57;SW;10;65%;0%;10

Needles;Clouds and sun;107;88;SSW;7;35%;29%;11

North Island;Some sun, pleasant;76;69;WSW;7;73%;42%;6

Oakland;Partly cloudy;75;58;WSW;8;69%;0%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;79;68;SW;8;68%;38%;11

Ontario;Some sun, seasonable;93;69;WSW;7;52%;32%;11

Oroville;Sunny and hot;106;69;ESE;4;31%;0%;10

Oxnard;Humid with some sun;77;65;WNW;7;75%;30%;11

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;104;86;SSW;7;42%;36%;9

Palmdale;Clouds and sunshine;101;77;SW;10;26%;40%;12

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warm;95;60;SSW;9;35%;10%;11

Point Mugu;Clouds and sun;77;66;WNW;7;72%;28%;5

Porterville;Hot with some sun;103;74;S;6;32%;41%;11

Ramona;A t-storm around;89;67;NW;6;57%;55%;10

Redding;Sunny and hot;110;74;NNW;5;20%;0%;10

Riverside;Some sun, seasonable;95;69;WSW;7;51%;30%;11

Riverside March;Clouds and sun;95;69;WSW;7;46%;29%;12

Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;101;63;S;5;40%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SSE;6;44%;0%;11

Salinas;Partly sunny;72;58;N;9;69%;5%;10

San Bernardino;Sun and clouds;95;69;SW;6;47%;29%;11

San Carlos;Partly cloudy;81;58;WSW;7;58%;0%;10

San Diego;Clouds and sun, nice;78;70;W;7;71%;42%;6

San Diego Brown;Humid with some sun;80;67;W;6;72%;42%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;SW;7;66%;42%;11

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;72;58;WSW;10;68%;0%;10

San Jose;Partly sunny;88;65;E;7;51%;1%;10

San Luis Obispo;Sun and clouds;78;58;SSE;6;62%;12%;11

San Nicolas Island;Nice with some sun;75;61;W;10;72%;29%;5

Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;90;73;SW;11;32%;43%;12

Santa Ana;Sunny intervals;84;69;SW;7;59%;34%;11

Santa Barbara;Sun and clouds;78;64;S;6;73%;22%;11

Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;WNW;5;70%;12%;10

Santa Monica;Clouds and sunshine;78;68;SSW;7;69%;35%;11

Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;87;54;SW;6;56%;0%;10

Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun;92;60;NE;6;78%;12%;10

Santee;A t-storm around;86;69;WNW;6;63%;54%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;87;49;WSW;6;34%;6%;12

Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;104;65;NW;7;33%;0%;11

Thermal;Partly sunny;105;82;ESE;7;42%;29%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;91;43;WSW;5;31%;1%;12

Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sunshine;100;80;SW;7;42%;36%;11

Ukiah;Sunny;106;59;WNW;5;27%;0%;11

Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;WSW;6;35%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Clouds and sunshine;89;68;SSE;6;50%;36%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;56;WNW;4;82%;7%;10

Victorville;A t-storm around;97;69;SSW;7;39%;55%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;103;72;W;5;35%;32%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;58;WSW;6;67%;2%;10

