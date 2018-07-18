CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;49;NW;6;22%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly cloudy;68;52;WNW;6;72%;0%;9
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;SSE;6;24%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;81;68;WSW;5;59%;4%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;NNE;7;24%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny and hot;102;65;SE;7;33%;0%;10
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;76;52;SSE;7;58%;40%;13
Bishop;A t-storm around;100;67;WNW;9;22%;50%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;84;69;ENE;6;28%;0%;11
Blythe;A t-storm in spots;105;85;SW;7;44%;41%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;89;70;S;6;53%;1%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny, mild;82;70;SSW;7;64%;2%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;77;70;SSW;8;73%;2%;10
Campo;A t-storm around;89;62;W;9;49%;42%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;SSW;8;67%;3%;10
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;106;70;SE;5;24%;0%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny;106;79;SSW;9;25%;9%;11
Chino;Warm with some sun;93;69;WSW;7;53%;0%;11
Concord;Partly sunny, warm;92;62;WSW;11;43%;0%;11
Corona;Partial sunshine;95;68;W;7;54%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;52;NNW;16;79%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;104;77;W;13;31%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;A t-storm around;102;75;SW;8;30%;40%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny;104;80;SSE;8;44%;9%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;65;52;NNW;7;76%;0%;9
Fairfield;More sun than clouds;89;61;WSW;13;46%;0%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;NW;5;25%;12%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;87;71;SW;6;59%;2%;10
Hanford;Very hot;105;73;SSW;6;29%;9%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;W;7;68%;3%;10
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;81;60;W;8;60%;0%;10
Imperial;Partly sunny;104;80;SSE;8;44%;9%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;68;WSW;9;73%;5%;6
Lancaster;A t-storm around;99;76;WSW;9;33%;40%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;106;73;WSW;8;24%;3%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;101;67;SSE;6;33%;0%;11
Livermore;Partly sunny and hot;95;63;WSW;8;36%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;75;61;S;8;76%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partly sunny, humid;83;71;WSW;7;65%;3%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;83;70;SW;7;65%;3%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;86;70;SW;6;57%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;86;70;SW;6;57%;2%;11
Madera;Partly sunny and hot;104;70;WNW;6;30%;4%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;94;54;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;103;66;SSE;6;32%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;63;S;8;34%;0%;10
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;WNW;7;32%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;102;70;WNW;7;32%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;84;71;SSW;7;58%;4%;11
Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;NNW;8;32%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Low clouds breaking;78;63;S;7;65%;0%;10
Mojave;A t-storm around;99;75;WSW;8;27%;41%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;97;54;N;6;24%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;72;60;ENE;6;74%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;96;54;NNW;3;31%;0%;11
Napa County;Low clouds breaking;78;57;WSW;11;66%;0%;10
Needles;A t-storm in spots;108;90;SW;6;36%;41%;11
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;75;70;SW;7;75%;5%;11
Oakland;Low clouds breaking;74;60;WSW;8;67%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;SSW;8;67%;3%;10
Ontario;Warm with some sun;93;69;WSW;7;53%;0%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;104;68;SE;5;29%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;77;68;SSE;9;77%;3%;10
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;105;83;NW;8;39%;1%;11
Palmdale;A t-storm around;99;74;SW;10;34%;40%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;93;64;SW;10;44%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;78;69;SSE;9;73%;3%;10
Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;105;73;SSE;6;30%;10%;11
Ramona;A t-storm around;88;66;WNW;7;53%;41%;12
Redding;Partly sunny and hot;108;71;SW;6;21%;0%;10
Riverside;A t-storm around;95;69;WSW;7;53%;40%;11
Riverside March;A t-storm around;94;68;WSW;7;54%;40%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny and hot;97;63;SSW;7;41%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;99;64;SSE;9;42%;0%;11
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;72;60;NNW;10;72%;0%;10
San Bernardino;A t-storm around;96;69;SW;7;52%;40%;11
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;81;61;SW;7;59%;0%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;77;70;W;7;72%;5%;11
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;81;66;WNW;7;69%;6%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;70;SW;7;65%;5%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;71;59;WSW;11;68%;0%;10
San Jose;Low clouds breaking;85;64;SSE;8;52%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;80;61;SSW;7;61%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;74;62;S;5;79%;3%;11
Sandberg;A t-storm around;89;70;SSW;14;44%;40%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;70;SW;7;64%;3%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;SSE;7;70%;1%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;79;63;WSW;7;68%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, humid;77;68;W;7;73%;3%;10
Santa Rosa;Low clouds breaking;83;55;SW;6;58%;1%;10
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;92;62;SSW;7;78%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;86;69;WNW;6;55%;4%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;86;51;W;6;31%;41%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;100;64;NNW;7;34%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny;106;81;NNW;7;38%;1%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;91;46;SSW;5;30%;2%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;101;80;SW;7;41%;41%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;103;58;WSW;5;30%;1%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;98;64;WSW;9;35%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;88;69;S;6;54%;1%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;60;SSW;6;77%;0%;10
Victorville;A t-storm around;96;66;SW;7;39%;40%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;103;72;S;5;36%;13%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;72;59;W;7;68%;25%;10
