CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;95;49;WSW;7;24%;7%;11
Arcata;Low clouds breaking;68;52;S;6;69%;0%;5
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;S;6;32%;3%;11
Avalon;Partly cloudy;80;64;W;7;56%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;NNE;7;32%;4%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;97;68;SSE;8;38%;5%;10
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;77;50;WSW;7;51%;64%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;99;66;WNW;10;26%;24%;12
Blue Canyon;A t-storm around;80;66;E;6;32%;64%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny;108;86;SSW;8;32%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;68;S;6;55%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;80;66;W;7;65%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;77;67;W;8;74%;4%;10
Campo;A t-storm around;88;61;WSW;11;52%;64%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;79;67;W;8;69%;4%;10
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;6;31%;8%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny;105;80;SW;7;28%;8%;11
Chino;Warm with some sun;91;67;WSW;7;52%;1%;11
Concord;Low clouds breaking;89;63;WSW;10;49%;6%;10
Corona;Partly sunny;93;66;W;8;52%;0%;11
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;64;52;N;15;70%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;105;78;WSW;8;30%;1%;11
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;100;73;WSW;9;31%;3%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;107;83;S;7;37%;13%;11
Eureka;Low clouds breaking;65;52;N;7;72%;0%;5
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;88;63;WSW;12;52%;5%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;WNW;6;30%;14%;11
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;85;70;WSW;6;58%;0%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;W;6;39%;9%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;79;68;WSW;8;69%;0%;10
Hayward;Low clouds breaking;82;62;W;9;61%;5%;10
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;107;83;S;7;37%;13%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;74;67;WNW;9;74%;10%;7
Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;74;WSW;11;35%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;WNW;8;34%;5%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;98;68;SSE;6;35%;4%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;W;8;46%;5%;11
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;75;60;WSW;9;76%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;82;69;W;7;65%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;82;69;WSW;7;62%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;84;68;SW;6;59%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;84;68;SW;6;59%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;NW;6;37%;8%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;93;54;NW;5;26%;4%;11
Marysville;Warm with sunshine;98;68;SSE;6;35%;5%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;96;64;S;8;39%;4%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;WNW;8;39%;3%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;WNW;8;39%;3%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;83;68;WNW;7;61%;9%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;N;9;40%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Low clouds breaking;79;64;N;8;67%;5%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny;97;74;W;9;31%;3%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;97;54;N;7;25%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;74;60;NE;7;73%;6%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;93;54;NNW;1;33%;1%;10
Napa County;Low clouds breaking;77;60;WSW;11;68%;6%;10
Needles;Partly sunny, warm;111;90;SW;6;24%;2%;11
North Island;Partly cloudy;76;67;WNW;8;74%;7%;11
Oakland;Low clouds breaking;76;62;W;9;73%;6%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;79;67;W;8;69%;4%;10
Ontario;Warm with some sun;91;67;WSW;7;52%;1%;11
Oroville;Sunshine, seasonable;99;70;SE;5;34%;8%;10
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;75;65;WNW;9;78%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;107;82;WNW;8;31%;6%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;97;74;WSW;12;35%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;91;63;SSW;10;50%;2%;11
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;76;66;W;9;72%;0%;8
Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;101;72;S;6;36%;14%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;87;64;NW;7;54%;9%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;SSW;7;25%;7%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny;94;67;WSW;7;51%;1%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;92;66;W;7;49%;2%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSW;7;46%;3%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;93;64;SSE;9;46%;3%;11
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;74;61;N;10;75%;6%;10
San Bernardino;Partial sunshine;94;67;SW;7;49%;1%;11
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;81;63;WSW;8;64%;6%;10
San Diego;Partly cloudy;77;70;NW;7;71%;7%;11
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, humid;79;65;WNW;7;74%;12%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;79;66;W;7;67%;9%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;73;61;WSW;12;73%;6%;10
San Jose;Low clouds breaking;85;66;E;7;58%;5%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;79;61;S;8;65%;1%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;73;61;WSW;6;80%;0%;8
Sandberg;Partly sunny;86;66;SSW;13;48%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;83;69;WSW;7;62%;1%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;76;63;W;7;77%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;79;62;W;7;70%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Lots of sun, humid;76;66;WSW;8;74%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Low clouds breaking;83;58;WSW;6;61%;7%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;92;60;W;7;86%;0%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;85;68;NW;7;56%;8%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;83;51;WSW;6;37%;64%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;NNW;8;42%;3%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;108;83;NW;7;31%;7%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;87;47;SW;6;36%;2%;11
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;103;81;WSW;7;31%;41%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;97;61;WNW;6;33%;9%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;95;65;SW;9;40%;5%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSW;6;55%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;72;59;SW;6;80%;0%;10
Victorville;A t-storm around;94;65;SW;7;43%;64%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;WNW;5;45%;14%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;74;60;WSW;7;73%;4%;10
