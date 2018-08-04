CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, August 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sun;86;44;WSW;5;28%;0%;10
Arcata;Partly cloudy;65;53;N;6;80%;0%;5
Auburn;Hazy sunshine;91;63;SE;5;27%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly cloudy;85;70;WSW;5;43%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;98;67;E;6;21%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;93;61;SE;5;36%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;WSW;8;34%;2%;12
Bishop;Hazy sun;99;58;NW;6;11%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;76;62;ENE;6;23%;0%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;113;83;SSW;10;17%;0%;11
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;94;69;ESE;6;38%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;84;63;ESE;7;56%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;81;63;S;8;70%;0%;10
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;100;59;W;12;21%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;84;62;S;7;61%;0%;10
Chico;Hazy and seasonable;95;66;ENE;5;28%;0%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;107;68;WSW;7;11%;0%;11
Chino;Sunny and hot;99;68;SW;7;36%;1%;11
Concord;Low clouds, then sun;94;59;SW;8;40%;0%;9
Corona;Sunny and hot;101;65;S;6;36%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;63;54;NNW;4;82%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;108;74;WSW;14;10%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;103;66;SW;13;10%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;114;81;WSW;6;18%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;64;54;N;6;81%;0%;5
Fairfield;Hazy sunshine;90;56;WSW;10;44%;0%;10
Fresno;Brilliant sunshine;98;68;NW;8;23%;2%;10
Fullerton;Partly cloudy;93;68;SE;5;46%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;97;60;NNW;6;25%;2%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;83;68;SSE;8;63%;0%;10
Hayward;Turning sunny;76;55;SW;8;62%;2%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;114;81;WSW;6;18%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;67;W;9;72%;0%;10
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;101;68;W;13;13%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;98;59;NNW;9;21%;0%;10
Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;94;59;SE;5;32%;1%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;89;55;WSW;9;41%;2%;10
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;74;52;NNW;12;61%;1%;9
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;88;68;SSW;6;58%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;87;66;SSW;6;60%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;89;69;SSE;6;47%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;89;69;SSE;6;47%;0%;11
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;96;59;NW;7;27%;2%;10
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;84;50;WNW;5;31%;0%;10
Marysville;Hazy sun;94;59;SE;5;33%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Hazy and warm;96;58;SE;6;37%;0%;10
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;NW;9;31%;2%;10
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;94;61;NW;9;31%;2%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;93;68;NNW;6;47%;0%;10
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;NNW;10;31%;2%;10
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;73;55;WNW;8;67%;3%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;99;66;WNW;14;12%;0%;11
Montague;Mostly sunny;91;55;NNW;4;31%;0%;9
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;SW;8;73%;3%;9
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;85;50;NNW;1;39%;0%;9
Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;79;51;WSW;9;60%;0%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;116;87;SSW;9;11%;0%;11
North Island;Partly cloudy;80;69;WNW;8;72%;0%;10
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;72;55;SW;9;65%;2%;9
Oceanside;Partly cloudy;84;62;S;7;61%;0%;10
Ontario;Sunny and hot;99;68;SW;7;36%;1%;11
Oroville;Hazy sun;94;63;E;4;33%;1%;9
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;77;63;ESE;8;73%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;114;84;W;7;14%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;102;68;WSW;13;12%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;102;53;NW;7;27%;1%;10
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;78;60;SE;8;70%;0%;10
Porterville;Plenty of sun;97;61;NE;6;27%;2%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;E;7;36%;0%;11
Redding;Hazy sun;96;62;S;4;31%;0%;9
Riverside;Sunny and hot;102;69;SSW;6;36%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;100;64;SSE;7;32%;1%;11
Sacramento;Hazy sun;93;57;SSW;5;40%;1%;10
Sacramento International;Hazy sunshine;94;57;S;6;42%;0%;10
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;72;52;SSE;10;64%;3%;9
San Bernardino;Sunlit and warm;101;67;S;6;32%;0%;11
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;75;56;W;9;61%;2%;9
San Diego;Partly cloudy;83;68;WNW;7;59%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;88;67;WSW;6;59%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;89;69;WNW;6;54%;0%;10
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;68;55;W;13;65%;2%;9
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;82;60;NW;8;50%;3%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;85;55;N;13;38%;1%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;78;61;NW;8;68%;1%;10
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;90;68;NNW;15;17%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;89;67;SSW;6;51%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;81;58;N;6;58%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Clouds to sun;80;54;NNW;9;52%;1%;9
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;79;67;NE;7;69%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;84;51;WSW;7;49%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly cloudy;95;49;NNW;7;54%;1%;10
Santee;Lots of sun, warm;95;66;NE;6;35%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;77;39;W;6;25%;0%;11
Stockton;Sunny;95;59;W;7;36%;2%;10
Thermal;Sunny and hot;115;80;WNW;6;14%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;80;36;W;6;29%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;108;79;W;7;13%;0%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;94;54;WNW;6;30%;0%;10
Vacaville;Warm with hazy sun;97;61;WSW;5;35%;1%;10
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;92;68;SE;6;39%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;73;53;NNW;9;61%;1%;9
Victorville;Sunshine;100;62;SW;9;21%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and warm;94;61;NW;7;36%;2%;10
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;75;51;SSW;6;58%;2%;9
