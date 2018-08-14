CA Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Hazy sun;92;46;SW;5;28%;12%;9

Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;55;N;6;83%;25%;5

Auburn;Hazy sunshine;91;64;SE;5;32%;0%;9

Avalon;Partly cloudy;77;64;S;6;60%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Hazy sun and warm;99;72;E;6;28%;1%;10

Beale AFB;Hazy sun;90;57;SSE;6;49%;0%;9

Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;76;50;S;7;51%;45%;11

Bishop;Hazy sunshine;96;60;WNW;7;26%;10%;10

Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;79;65;ENE;6;25%;0%;9

Blythe;A t-storm in spots;103;84;SSW;9;43%;55%;9

Burbank;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;6;50%;0%;9

Camarillo;Partly cloudy;81;67;SSE;7;64%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;78;68;SW;8;73%;7%;9

Campo;Mostly sunny;90;60;WNW;9;50%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;80;66;WSW;8;68%;8%;9

Chico;Hazy sun, seasonable;94;63;SE;5;37%;0%;9

China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;75;WSW;7;20%;4%;10

Chino;Warm with sunshine;92;68;WSW;7;51%;9%;10

Concord;Mostly sunny;87;59;SW;10;52%;0%;9

Corona;Mostly sunny;94;66;WSW;7;51%;7%;10

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;64;55;ENE;3;88%;4%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;103;76;W;8;24%;10%;10

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;101;71;WSW;9;20%;4%;10

El Centro;Mostly sunny;102;84;SE;11;48%;13%;10

Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;55;N;6;84%;25%;5

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;56;WSW;13;58%;0%;9

Fresno;Hazy sunshine;98;69;WNW;6;34%;2%;9

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;86;70;S;5;54%;0%;10

Hanford;Hazy sun and warm;99;64;NW;5;36%;1%;9

Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;80;70;SSE;7;69%;0%;9

Hayward;Cool with sunshine;70;57;WSW;9;74%;0%;9

Imperial;Mostly sunny;102;84;SE;11;48%;13%;10

Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;77;66;WSW;9;72%;0%;9

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;99;72;WSW;10;23%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Warm with hazy sun;97;63;NW;8;32%;0%;9

Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;93;59;SSE;6;44%;0%;9

Livermore;Mostly sunny;83;56;WSW;9;55%;0%;9

Lompoc;Partly cloudy;69;55;NNW;10;78%;0%;6

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;84;69;SSE;7;61%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;83;68;SSW;7;64%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;68;S;6;59%;0%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;68;S;6;59%;0%;9

Madera;Warm with hazy sun;98;63;NW;7;35%;0%;9

Mammoth;Hazy sun and warm;91;56;WSW;6;29%;17%;9

Marysville;Hazy sunshine;93;58;SSE;5;44%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Hazy sun;90;56;S;6;48%;0%;9

Merced;Hazy sun;93;60;NW;8;46%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Hazy sun;93;60;NW;8;46%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;86;69;WSW;7;56%;4%;9

Modesto;Hazy sun;92;62;NNW;9;44%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;71;57;NW;9;80%;0%;9

Mojave;Mostly sunny;98;71;WNW;9;22%;2%;10

Montague;Hot with hazy sun;96;58;N;4;28%;9%;8

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;64;55;W;7;86%;0%;8

Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;89;51;ESE;1;36%;7%;9

Napa County;Sunshine and cool;73;56;WSW;10;75%;0%;9

Needles;A t-storm in spots;105;87;S;8;33%;55%;10

North Island;Partly cloudy;79;68;WSW;8;69%;2%;9

Oakland;Partly cloudy;69;57;SW;10;77%;0%;8

Oceanside;Partly cloudy;80;66;WSW;8;68%;8%;9

Ontario;Warm with sunshine;92;68;WSW;7;51%;9%;10

Oroville;Hazy sun;94;61;SE;4;41%;0%;9

Oxnard;Partly sunny;76;65;SE;8;78%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;104;85;NW;7;36%;28%;10

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;99;73;SW;11;24%;0%;10

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;95;56;SSW;7;41%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;77;64;SSE;9;73%;0%;7

Porterville;Hazy and warm;98;65;SSE;6;34%;8%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;65;SW;7;56%;7%;10

Redding;Hazy sun, seasonable;97;63;S;5;33%;3%;8

Riverside;Mostly sunny;95;68;WSW;7;51%;9%;10

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;66;SW;7;47%;12%;10

Sacramento;Hazy sun;88;56;S;6;53%;0%;9

Sacramento International;Hazy sun;89;57;SSE;7;57%;0%;9

Salinas;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;9;81%;0%;8

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;95;68;SW;7;46%;10%;10

San Carlos;Partly cloudy;70;58;W;10;68%;0%;8

San Diego;Partly cloudy;80;71;WSW;7;66%;2%;9

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;81;67;WSW;7;70%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;82;70;WSW;7;63%;4%;9

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;66;56;WSW;12;72%;25%;8

San Jose;Partly cloudy;78;59;NNW;9;65%;0%;8

San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;78;55;SSW;8;65%;0%;9

San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;76;61;WNW;11;70%;0%;7

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;67;SW;14;31%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;69;SSW;7;56%;1%;10

Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;77;62;SE;6;69%;0%;7

Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;73;57;WNW;7;73%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;77;66;SE;7;77%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;77;52;SW;7;68%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Partly cloudy;88;55;NNE;6;78%;0%;10

Santee;Mostly sunny;88;70;WSW;7;56%;14%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;80;45;WSW;6;39%;2%;10

Stockton;Hazy sun;91;58;WNW;6;47%;0%;9

Thermal;Mostly sunny;105;83;SE;8;41%;29%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;84;41;SW;6;37%;2%;10

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;100;79;SW;8;32%;30%;10

Ukiah;Dimmed sunshine;92;54;NW;4;39%;1%;9

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;92;59;SW;7;47%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Partly cloudy;87;67;SSE;6;53%;0%;9

Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;68;54;NNW;8;80%;0%;7

Victorville;Mostly sunny;95;64;SSW;7;34%;6%;10

Visalia;Hazy and seasonable;95;62;NW;5;49%;5%;9

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;71;55;SSW;7;71%;0%;9

_____

