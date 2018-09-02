CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sun;89;39;NNE;4;25%;0%;7
Arcata;Partly cloudy;68;51;W;6;69%;0%;6
Auburn;Sunshine;94;65;ESE;5;28%;0%;7
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;74;61;WNW;5;73%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;6;30%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;95;60;SSE;3;41%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;75;45;E;7;60%;0%;9
Bishop;Sunshine;95;54;WNW;6;20%;13%;8
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;ENE;6;23%;1%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny;102;77;S;6;28%;0%;8
Burbank;Clouds, then sun;85;65;S;5;59%;0%;7
Camarillo;Clouds to sun;79;65;NNW;7;67%;0%;7
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;77;66;WSW;8;69%;0%;8
Campo;Mostly sunny;87;51;NNW;8;50%;0%;9
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;WSW;8;66%;0%;8
Chico;Hot with hazy sun;98;66;ESE;4;30%;0%;7
China Lake;Mostly sunny;100;69;WNW;5;22%;10%;8
Chino;Turning sunny;89;64;WSW;7;57%;0%;8
Concord;Sunny;88;59;SW;9;45%;0%;7
Corona;Clouds breaking;90;65;WSW;7;57%;0%;8
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;64;54;NNW;15;74%;3%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;99;69;S;10;28%;3%;8
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;98;64;SW;5;28%;0%;8
El Centro;Mostly sunny;101;75;SSE;6;46%;0%;9
Eureka;Partly cloudy;66;51;N;7;72%;0%;6
Fairfield;Sunny;89;57;WSW;9;49%;0%;7
Fresno;Sunny and warm;100;69;NW;6;34%;3%;8
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;84;69;SSW;5;60%;0%;7
Hanford;Sunny and hot;100;63;NW;6;36%;1%;8
Hawthorne;Nice with sunshine;78;67;SW;7;69%;0%;8
Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;WSW;7;62%;0%;7
Imperial;Mostly sunny;101;75;SSE;6;46%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;75;65;WNW;8;68%;0%;8
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;97;67;SW;7;28%;0%;8
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;100;63;NW;7;31%;0%;8
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;97;61;SE;5;36%;0%;7
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;WSW;7;43%;0%;7
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;74;57;N;7;77%;0%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;67;SW;6;64%;0%;7
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;67;SW;6;68%;0%;7
Los Angeles;Clouds, then sun;82;66;SW;6;63%;0%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds, then sun;82;66;SW;6;63%;0%;7
Madera;Sunny and hot;100;62;NW;6;34%;1%;8
Mammoth;Sunny and warm;88;47;NW;5;27%;0%;7
Marysville;Warm with hazy sun;97;61;SE;4;36%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;95;58;SSE;6;43%;0%;7
Merced;Sunny and warm;97;62;NW;7;38%;0%;7
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;97;62;NW;7;38%;0%;7
Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;81;67;W;6;60%;0%;8
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;95;64;N;8;38%;0%;7
Moffett Nas;Partly cloudy;78;60;NNW;8;64%;0%;7
Mojave;Mostly sunny;96;66;WNW;7;25%;2%;8
Montague;Sunny and very warm;92;50;N;6;25%;0%;7
Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;70;57;ENE;6;73%;0%;7
Mount Shasta;Hazy sun and warm;88;49;NW;3;29%;0%;7
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;WSW;9;64%;0%;7
Needles;Warm with sunshine;104;83;WSW;7;24%;16%;8
North Island;Low clouds breaking;76;66;WSW;7;69%;0%;8
Oakland;Clearing;74;57;WSW;7;71%;0%;7
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;WSW;8;66%;0%;8
Ontario;Turning sunny;89;64;WSW;7;57%;0%;8
Oroville;Hazy sun and warm;97;64;ESE;4;37%;0%;7
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;75;62;NW;8;78%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;101;76;W;6;36%;0%;8
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;97;65;SW;7;28%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;90;56;S;8;55%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;76;64;NW;9;72%;0%;7
Porterville;Sunny and warm;99;67;SSE;6;33%;9%;8
Ramona;Low clouds, then sun;85;61;WNW;7;61%;0%;8
Redding;Hazy sun and hot;102;63;E;5;23%;0%;7
Riverside;Clouds breaking;91;65;WSW;7;60%;0%;8
Riverside March;Low clouds, then sun;90;63;WSW;7;57%;0%;8
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;94;58;S;5;44%;0%;7
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;95;59;SE;5;47%;0%;7
Salinas;Clouds break;73;57;NNE;8;69%;0%;7
San Bernardino;Clouds, then sun;91;64;SW;6;55%;0%;8
San Carlos;Turning sunny;78;57;WSW;7;64%;0%;7
San Diego;Nice with sunshine;77;68;WSW;7;66%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Turning sunny;77;64;WNW;6;70%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;78;66;WSW;6;65%;0%;8
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;WSW;8;70%;0%;7
San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;60;NW;8;54%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;78;57;S;8;70%;0%;7
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;73;62;WNW;8;77%;0%;8
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;87;67;W;12;33%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;81;68;SW;6;63%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Turning sunny;75;60;SSE;6;74%;0%;7
Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;76;58;W;7;76%;0%;8
Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;78;66;SW;7;68%;0%;7
Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;83;52;WSW;5;60%;0%;7
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;86;57;NE;6;75%;0%;8
Santee;Clouds breaking;84;67;W;7;54%;0%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;79;42;WSW;6;35%;2%;8
Stockton;Warm with sunshine;96;59;NW;6;42%;0%;7
Thermal;Mostly sunny;101;74;NW;6;41%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;84;37;NW;4;30%;1%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;97;74;WSW;7;29%;0%;9
Ukiah;Hazy and hot;98;56;WNW;4;33%;0%;7
Vacaville;Sunshine;95;59;WSW;6;41%;0%;7
Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;84;64;S;6;59%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;72;56;NNW;6;78%;0%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny;93;60;S;7;39%;0%;9
Visalia;Sunny and hot;98;64;NW;5;45%;6%;8
Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;74;57;WSW;6;66%;0%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather