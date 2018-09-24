CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, September 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and pleasant;76;30;ENE;4;31%;0%;5
Arcata;Sunny and warm;70;46;ESE;6;58%;2%;5
Auburn;Sunny and warm;88;60;ENE;6;22%;2%;5
Avalon;Mostly sunny;73;59;WNW;6;72%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;92;62;ESE;5;25%;0%;6
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;ENE;3;26%;2%;5
Big Bear City;Sunny and delightful;73;38;NW;6;52%;2%;7
Bishop;Plenty of sun;89;47;NNW;6;15%;0%;6
Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;74;60;ENE;6;19%;2%;5
Blythe;Sunny and hot;104;74;S;7;23%;0%;6
Burbank;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSE;5;52%;0%;6
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;76;60;SE;6;66%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;73;60;SE;7;76%;0%;6
Campo;Abundant sunshine;85;49;NW;10;33%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;58;ESE;7;71%;0%;6
Chico;Sunny and very warm;93;60;NE;6;22%;2%;5
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;95;59;W;5;19%;0%;6
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;WSW;7;51%;2%;6
Concord;Sunny and very warm;91;53;SW;5;32%;1%;5
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SSW;6;52%;0%;6
Crescent City;Sunny and breezy;65;47;NNW;15;63%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;WSW;9;19%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;93;56;SW;8;18%;0%;6
El Centro;Sunshine and hot;104;72;SSW;5;23%;0%;6
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;E;6;61%;2%;5
Fairfield;Plenty of sun;91;51;W;6;36%;1%;5
Fresno;Abundant sunshine;93;62;NW;4;29%;0%;5
Fullerton;Clear;79;63;SE;4;62%;0%;6
Hanford;Sunny and very warm;93;53;NNW;4;34%;1%;6
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;75;63;S;6;69%;0%;5
Hayward;Partly cloudy;81;51;WSW;6;51%;1%;5
Imperial;Sunshine and hot;104;72;SSW;5;23%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;72;58;SW;8;70%;0%;6
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;91;57;WSW;9;24%;0%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;94;55;NW;6;25%;0%;6
Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;91;52;E;5;30%;3%;5
Livermore;Plenty of sun;90;51;WSW;5;33%;1%;5
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;69;50;NNW;8;81%;1%;5
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;77;63;SE;6;68%;0%;6
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;77;62;SSW;6;71%;0%;6
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;80;62;S;6;64%;1%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;80;62;S;6;64%;1%;6
Madera;Sunny and very warm;94;55;NNW;5;32%;1%;5
Mammoth;Sunny and pleasant;75;37;ENE;5;32%;0%;5
Marysville;Sunny and very warm;92;53;NE;5;28%;2%;5
Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;92;54;S;4;29%;0%;5
Merced;Sunshine;92;53;NW;6;34%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Sunshine;92;53;NW;6;34%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;79;62;SW;6;61%;0%;6
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;NNW;7;32%;1%;5
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;81;55;ENE;6;52%;2%;5
Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;NW;9;22%;0%;6
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;82;41;N;4;29%;2%;5
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;50;E;6;70%;1%;5
Mount Shasta;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;NNW;4;30%;3%;5
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;85;45;WSW;6;49%;1%;5
Needles;Sunny and hot;106;78;WNW;6;19%;2%;6
North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;72;64;SW;7;74%;0%;6
Oakland;Partly cloudy;76;52;WSW;6;55%;1%;5
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;58;ESE;7;71%;0%;6
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;WSW;7;51%;2%;6
Oroville;Sunny and very warm;92;60;ENE;4;26%;3%;5
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;71;58;SE;8;79%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;103;76;WNW;6;22%;0%;6
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;91;59;SW;10;24%;0%;6
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;88;45;S;6;39%;1%;6
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;73;59;SE;8;73%;0%;5
Porterville;Sunny and seasonable;92;58;SE;6;31%;1%;6
Ramona;Sunshine;84;52;ENE;7;58%;2%;7
Redding;Sunny and very warm;95;60;N;9;15%;3%;5
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;WSW;6;51%;0%;6
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;87;54;S;6;49%;2%;6
Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;91;54;W;5;31%;3%;5
Sacramento International;Sunny and very warm;91;53;S;5;31%;2%;5
Salinas;Partly cloudy;71;51;ENE;8;64%;1%;5
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;88;58;SW;6;48%;0%;6
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;79;52;WSW;6;53%;2%;5
San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;WNW;7;72%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;76;59;WNW;5;74%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;76;62;SW;6;66%;0%;6
San Francisco;Partly sunny;72;52;WSW;7;60%;2%;5
San Jose;Partly cloudy;84;54;WSW;6;44%;1%;5
San Luis Obispo;Clearing;74;50;SW;6;68%;1%;5
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, nice;70;56;WNW;8;78%;2%;6
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;82;64;NW;13;23%;0%;6
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;78;62;SSW;6;70%;1%;5
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;74;55;NE;6;68%;2%;6
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;74;52;W;6;71%;1%;5
Santa Monica;Clear;74;64;ENE;6;66%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sun;86;44;WNW;5;42%;1%;5
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;84;50;NE;6;69%;1%;5
Santee;Clear;83;60;NE;6;48%;0%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;72;32;ESE;6;29%;0%;5
Stockton;Sunny and very warm;92;55;WNW;6;31%;1%;5
Thermal;Sunny and hot;106;72;NW;5;22%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and nice;76;27;ENE;4;31%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;98;70;W;5;19%;0%;6
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;94;49;E;4;31%;1%;5
Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;94;53;WSW;5;24%;1%;5
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;81;60;SSE;6;58%;1%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds to sun;67;49;NNW;5;79%;1%;5
Victorville;Mostly sunny;89;52;S;6;34%;0%;6
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;NNW;4;39%;0%;6
Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;50;W;6;55%;1%;5
