CA Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, cooler;73;38;WSW;9;38%;28%;5

Arcata;Showers around;65;52;S;6;84%;85%;1

Auburn;Partly sunny, cooler;72;53;WSW;7;48%;10%;5

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;72;59;WNW;5;77%;1%;3

Bakersfield;Sunny and not as hot;85;57;NNE;6;39%;2%;5

Beale AFB;Cooler;74;54;S;10;62%;13%;4

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;71;42;SW;9;58%;4%;6

Bishop;Partly sunny;88;44;NW;10;16%;0%;5

Blue Canyon;Cooler with some sun;59;46;ESE;10;50%;56%;5

Blythe;Sunny and hot;104;76;SSW;9;26%;1%;6

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;79;58;SE;6;63%;1%;5

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;73;58;NE;7;70%;3%;4

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;73;61;WNW;7;75%;3%;5

Campo;Sunshine;87;55;W;11;40%;4%;6

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;73;59;WNW;7;70%;3%;4

Chico;Not as warm;76;57;SE;9;56%;60%;4

China Lake;Sunny;92;57;SW;12;18%;0%;5

Chino;Low clouds, then sun;84;59;SSE;7;55%;2%;5

Concord;Rather cloudy;75;57;WSW;9;60%;22%;2

Corona;Low clouds, then sun;87;58;NE;6;54%;2%;5

Crescent City;A p.m. shower or two;61;51;SSE;8;87%;82%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine and hot;95;59;W;13;23%;1%;6

Edwards AFB;Sunny;87;54;W;15;24%;0%;6

El Centro;Sunny and hot;104;75;NW;7;32%;3%;6

Eureka;Showers around;64;54;S;7;84%;86%;1

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy, cool;73;55;WSW;10;67%;35%;2

Fresno;Partly sunny, cooler;82;55;NW;7;47%;4%;5

Fullerton;Clouds to sun;79;60;SE;4;62%;1%;5

Hanford;Partly sunny, cooler;83;54;NW;5;44%;4%;5

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;73;61;WSW;6;71%;0%;3

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;71;57;WSW;9;71%;23%;3

Imperial;Sunny and hot;104;75;NW;7;32%;3%;6

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;73;60;NNW;8;71%;3%;3

Lancaster;Sunny;85;53;WSW;12;27%;2%;6

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cooler;84;52;NW;8;45%;4%;5

Lincoln;Partly sunny;77;55;S;8;58%;12%;5

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;75;54;W;8;63%;18%;4

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;71;53;N;8;73%;3%;5

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;76;61;WSW;6;68%;1%;3

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;76;60;WSW;6;74%;1%;3

Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;77;64;SSE;6;68%;1%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;77;64;SSE;6;68%;1%;5

Madera;Cooler with some sun;82;54;NW;5;48%;4%;5

Mammoth;Cooler;68;44;SW;9;41%;60%;4

Marysville;Not as warm;76;55;S;9;59%;13%;4

Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;77;51;SW;8;57%;22%;5

Merced;Not as warm;79;53;WNW;7;58%;4%;5

Merced (airport);Not as warm;79;53;WNW;7;58%;4%;5

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;79;61;N;6;59%;4%;5

Modesto;Partly sunny;77;55;NNW;6;58%;5%;5

Moffett Nas;Mainly cloudy, cool;74;56;SSE;7;65%;33%;4

Mojave;Sunshine;85;52;W;12;22%;0%;6

Montague;Cooler;73;43;W;9;37%;81%;4

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;68;54;SSE;6;71%;19%;4

Mount Shasta;Cooler;65;43;SE;2;54%;80%;4

Napa County;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;54;SW;10;77%;44%;2

Needles;Blazing sunshine;106;79;SW;10;18%;2%;6

North Island;Low clouds breaking;72;63;NW;8;72%;3%;5

Oakland;Rather cloudy;69;58;SW;9;73%;24%;2

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;73;59;WNW;7;70%;3%;4

Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;84;59;SSE;7;55%;2%;5

Oroville;Not as warm;77;57;SE;8;52%;58%;4

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;70;58;N;8;81%;4%;5

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;101;72;NW;8;26%;2%;6

Palmdale;Sunny;86;52;WSW;12;31%;1%;6

Paso Robles;Clouds breaking;77;45;S;7;64%;3%;5

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;71;56;N;8;73%;3%;3

Porterville;Sunny and not as hot;84;51;SSE;6;41%;3%;5

Ramona;Low clouds, then sun;85;56;ESE;7;53%;5%;5

Redding;Cooler;73;51;NNW;6;51%;67%;4

Riverside;Clouds breaking;87;59;ESE;6;56%;2%;5

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;86;58;E;7;54%;3%;6

Sacramento;Partly sunny;76;55;WSW;8;64%;11%;3

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;76;51;SSW;10;62%;13%;4

Salinas;Mostly cloudy, cool;70;54;ENE;9;72%;15%;4

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;86;60;SSE;8;54%;2%;6

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy, cool;71;58;SSW;8;70%;36%;4

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;75;65;NW;6;69%;3%;5

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;76;60;NNW;6;73%;4%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;76;62;NNW;6;66%;4%;5

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;68;58;SSW;10;74%;28%;3

San Jose;Mostly cloudy, cool;75;56;SE;7;62%;20%;4

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;71;50;N;6;68%;3%;5

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;68;55;NW;10;79%;3%;3

Sandberg;Not as warm;75;57;SW;15;36%;2%;6

Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;SW;6;65%;2%;4

Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;72;55;N;6;74%;4%;5

Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;71;53;N;8;73%;4%;5

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;72;61;WSW;6;70%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;A shower;70;56;SSW;6;72%;66%;2

Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;81;50;N;6;80%;4%;5

Santee;Clouds to sun;85;62;SSW;6;52%;3%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Cooler with some sun;65;39;WSW;10;37%;0%;5

Stockton;Sun and some clouds;79;56;NNW;6;57%;12%;5

Thermal;Sunny and hot;104;68;NW;8;32%;2%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cooler;67;31;SW;14;40%;0%;5

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;96;67;SW;10;24%;2%;6

Ukiah;Cooler;71;51;SE;5;71%;82%;2

Vacaville;Clouds and sun;75;50;WSW;9;62%;33%;3

Van Nuys;Clouds to sun;79;58;SSE;6;63%;1%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;67;51;NNE;7;79%;4%;5

Victorville;Abundant sunshine;84;53;SSW;13;36%;1%;6

Visalia;Partly sunny, cooler;82;51;NW;6;54%;3%;5

Watsonville;Rather cloudy, cool;68;56;WSW;6;73%;17%;4

