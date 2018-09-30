CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun, cool;65;42;SE;6;51%;70%;3
Arcata;Showers around;64;53;ENE;4;82%;90%;1
Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;76;59;NNE;5;41%;27%;3
Avalon;Partly sunny;85;64;WNW;8;32%;4%;6
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;87;66;NNE;5;39%;15%;5
Beale AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;76;57;NNW;4;54%;63%;3
Big Bear City;Periods of sun;68;48;S;4;55%;70%;6
Bishop;Mostly sunny;85;54;SSE;9;18%;58%;5
Blue Canyon;Variable cloudiness;62;52;ESE;7;47%;26%;3
Blythe;Spotty showers;87;73;E;7;64%;88%;2
Burbank;Partly sunny;87;66;SSE;5;38%;7%;6
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;80;60;W;6;52%;25%;5
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;81;66;NNW;8;60%;9%;6
Campo;Not as warm;80;55;ENE;13;57%;44%;3
Carlsbad;Clouds and sunshine;82;62;NNW;8;54%;9%;6
Chico;Mostly cloudy;76;59;N;4;50%;72%;2
China Lake;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;7;27%;30%;5
Chino;Partly sunny;90;66;SE;6;38%;28%;6
Concord;Partly sunny;78;60;SW;5;56%;84%;4
Corona;Partly sunny;93;67;ESE;6;36%;6%;6
Crescent City;Showers around;60;50;N;5;92%;88%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;91;67;ESE;10;36%;64%;5
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;88;63;WSW;6;32%;10%;5
El Centro;Not as warm;87;71;SE;9;71%;78%;4
Eureka;Showers around;64;53;NE;4;83%;95%;1
Fairfield;Periods of sun, cool;77;60;N;6;61%;84%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;88;64;SSW;4;41%;25%;5
Fullerton;Partly sunny;90;68;SSW;4;41%;4%;6
Hanford;Mostly sunny;88;61;WNW;3;42%;25%;5
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;80;67;WSW;6;53%;25%;6
Hayward;Periods of sun;74;60;ENE;6;65%;85%;3
Imperial;Not as warm;87;71;SE;9;71%;78%;4
Imperial Beach;Variable cloudiness;81;64;NNW;8;61%;30%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny;88;63;WSW;6;34%;5%;6
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;88;59;WSW;6;40%;26%;5
Lincoln;Clouds and sun;79;59;N;5;47%;31%;3
Livermore;Clouds and sun;80;59;W;5;53%;65%;5
Lompoc;Clouds break;72;54;N;7;69%;29%;5
Long Beach;Partly sunny;86;67;WSW;6;47%;4%;6
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;87;66;W;6;48%;4%;6
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;86;67;S;5;44%;7%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;86;67;S;5;44%;7%;6
Madera;Partly sunny;88;62;NW;4;39%;25%;5
Mammoth;Clouds and sun;62;46;SSE;6;56%;67%;3
Marysville;Clouds and sun;78;58;NNW;4;48%;63%;3
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;79;56;NNW;5;51%;31%;3
Merced;Clouds and sun;85;57;WNW;4;51%;26%;5
Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;85;57;WNW;4;51%;26%;5
Miramar Mcas;More clouds than sun;87;66;NNW;6;45%;29%;5
Modesto;Partly sunny;81;60;NW;6;51%;28%;5
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;75;60;NE;5;66%;78%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny;87;61;WSW;7;32%;12%;5
Montague;Mostly cloudy;66;45;NNW;4;60%;62%;2
Monterey Rabr;Clouds and sun;70;57;SSE;5;71%;43%;5
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;46;SE;1;70%;66%;2
Napa County;Clouds and sun, cool;70;54;SW;5;80%;81%;3
Needles;Showers around;91;73;SSE;7;56%;83%;2
North Island;Variable cloudiness;80;66;NNW;10;64%;28%;5
Oakland;Clouds and sun;71;60;SSW;6;71%;85%;3
Oceanside;Clouds and sunshine;82;62;NNW;8;54%;9%;6
Ontario;Partly sunny;90;66;SE;6;38%;28%;6
Oroville;Partly sunny;77;60;NNE;4;52%;66%;3
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;74;59;WNW;8;67%;18%;5
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun;91;73;SE;7;51%;67%;4
Palmdale;Partly sunny;88;62;WSW;7;39%;5%;6
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;85;53;S;6;51%;30%;5
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;75;61;NNW;7;59%;25%;5
Porterville;Mostly sunny;88;61;S;5;38%;26%;5
Ramona;Variable cloudiness;87;64;E;6;42%;31%;3
Redding;Spotty showers;72;54;NW;3;59%;88%;2
Riverside;Partly sunny;92;66;ESE;5;38%;7%;6
Riverside March;Partly sunny;89;65;ESE;6;42%;8%;6
Sacramento;Partly sunny;79;60;NNW;4;52%;32%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny intervals;78;56;NNW;5;58%;77%;3
Salinas;Clouds and sun, cool;72;57;NE;8;71%;39%;5
San Bernardino;Periods of sun;90;65;S;6;40%;7%;6
San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;72;62;SSE;6;67%;76%;4
San Diego;Variable cloudiness;83;69;NNW;8;60%;28%;5
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;84;64;NNW;5;56%;30%;5
San Diego Montgomery;More clouds than sun;85;66;NNW;6;50%;30%;5
San Francisco;Periods of sun;69;61;SSW;6;75%;100%;3
San Jose;Partly sunny;76;60;ENE;5;63%;70%;4
San Luis Obispo;Clearing;76;53;SE;6;62%;30%;5
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;73;58;NW;13;70%;17%;6
Sandberg;Breezy with sunshine;79;58;SSW;13;35%;12%;6
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;88;67;W;6;47%;4%;6
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;77;60;NNW;6;65%;26%;5
Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;77;55;NNE;7;65%;28%;5
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;79;67;W;5;53%;7%;6
Santa Rosa;Variable cloudiness;72;58;NE;4;70%;75%;2
Santa Ynez;Turning sunny;87;54;N;5;66%;28%;5
Santee;More clouds than sun;89;66;ENE;6;50%;35%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun;67;44;SSW;7;35%;25%;4
Stockton;Partly sunny;82;61;NW;5;49%;60%;4
Thermal;Mostly cloudy;91;68;SE;8;60%;76%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;68;36;S;8;39%;26%;4
Twentynine Palms;Variable cloudiness;87;68;SSE;7;49%;93%;4
Ukiah;Showers around;75;54;ESE;3;64%;86%;2
Vacaville;Periods of sun;78;59;NNW;3;57%;75%;3
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;87;65;SW;5;40%;8%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;71;55;N;6;71%;29%;5
Victorville;Partial sunshine;86;61;S;6;38%;9%;6
Visalia;Mostly sunny;86;60;WNW;4;51%;25%;5
Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;58;SSW;5;64%;39%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather