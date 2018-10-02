CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;44;WSW;8;59%;39%;2
Arcata;A shower;67;54;N;5;80%;67%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy, cool;79;60;SSW;5;50%;74%;3
Avalon;Not as warm;77;66;SSE;8;55%;31%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;86;64;NE;6;48%;32%;5
Beale AFB;Spotty showers;81;61;S;4;59%;85%;2
Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;66;44;SSW;5;73%;54%;3
Bishop;Spotty showers;81;50;NW;8;44%;89%;4
Blue Canyon;Spotty showers;65;52;ENE;7;53%;85%;4
Blythe;Tropical rainstorm;89;73;S;6;62%;78%;4
Burbank;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;6;63%;33%;4
Camarillo;Cooler with some sun;75;65;SE;6;71%;59%;3
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;65;SSE;8;74%;39%;3
Campo;A t-storm in spots;77;52;SW;11;65%;44%;3
Carlsbad;Not as warm;76;64;S;8;69%;39%;3
Chico;A shower;80;63;NE;4;60%;82%;2
China Lake;A shower;88;60;SW;9;41%;85%;4
Chino;Partial sunshine;80;61;SW;8;63%;39%;4
Concord;Periods of rain;80;64;SW;6;60%;86%;2
Corona;Partly sunny;83;62;SSE;8;60%;38%;4
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;61;50;NNE;5;94%;48%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;89;63;W;8;51%;44%;5
Edwards AFB;Some sun;84;58;WSW;11;42%;44%;5
El Centro;Clouds and sunshine;92;71;WNW;8;61%;32%;5
Eureka;A shower;65;53;N;4;83%;67%;1
Fairfield;Cool with rain;78;62;W;7;72%;88%;2
Fresno;An afternoon shower;83;66;WNW;5;60%;85%;4
Fullerton;Not as warm;80;68;S;5;60%;36%;4
Hanford;A shower in the p.m.;85;64;SW;4;58%;84%;4
Hawthorne;Humid with some sun;76;67;SSE;7;69%;35%;4
Hayward;Periods of rain;76;63;W;7;70%;87%;1
Imperial;Clouds and sunshine;92;71;WNW;8;61%;32%;5
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;64;SSW;8;73%;36%;2
Lancaster;Partial sunshine;83;60;WSW;11;44%;44%;5
Lemoore Nas;An afternoon shower;85;61;WSW;5;50%;85%;4
Lincoln;Spotty showers;82;63;S;5;60%;87%;2
Livermore;Cool with rain;80;63;W;6;63%;87%;1
Lompoc;Partly sunny;72;60;SSE;7;77%;70%;2
Long Beach;Humid with some sun;77;67;SSE;7;64%;36%;4
Los Alamitos;Some sun;78;66;S;6;64%;36%;4
Los Angeles;Not as warm;79;65;SSE;6;61%;35%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;79;65;SSE;6;61%;35%;4
Madera;An afternoon shower;85;64;NNW;5;57%;86%;4
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;67;47;WSW;6;64%;28%;3
Marysville;Spotty showers;81;62;E;5;60%;84%;2
Mather AFB;A shower in the p.m.;83;60;WNW;5;55%;85%;2
Merced;A shower in the p.m.;83;62;NW;4;61%;86%;4
Merced (airport);A shower in the p.m.;83;62;NW;4;61%;86%;4
Miramar Mcas;Cooler;79;66;SSW;7;61%;38%;3
Modesto;Showers around;83;65;NW;6;55%;88%;4
Moffett Nas;Rain at times;76;63;NNW;5;71%;89%;1
Mojave;Some sunshine;82;58;WSW;10;50%;44%;5
Montague;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SW;4;64%;44%;2
Monterey Rabr;Periods of rain;72;62;E;5;71%;87%;1
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;49;WNW;1;76%;44%;2
Napa County;Cool with rain;76;57;WNW;6;76%;86%;1
Needles;Spotty showers;90;76;SE;6;65%;81%;2
North Island;Partly sunny;75;66;S;8;76%;36%;3
Oakland;Periods of rain;72;62;WSW;7;82%;88%;1
Oceanside;Not as warm;76;64;S;8;69%;39%;3
Ontario;Partial sunshine;80;61;SW;8;63%;39%;4
Oroville;A shower;81;63;ENE;4;57%;83%;2
Oxnard;Some sunshine;73;64;SE;7;75%;59%;3
Palm Springs;A t-storm in spots;94;71;WNW;6;52%;44%;5
Palmdale;Partly sunny;82;59;W;12;46%;44%;5
Paso Robles;Showers around;80;58;SW;7;63%;96%;3
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;62;SE;7;75%;59%;3
Porterville;An afternoon shower;85;60;SE;5;56%;84%;4
Ramona;Not as warm;79;59;S;8;69%;39%;3
Redding;A morning shower;77;58;SSW;2;62%;67%;2
Riverside;Partial sunshine;82;61;SSW;8;59%;37%;4
Riverside March;Partly sunny;81;60;SE;7;61%;44%;3
Sacramento;An afternoon shower;82;64;WSW;6;63%;86%;2
Sacramento International;A shower in the p.m.;81;64;SSW;5;62%;86%;3
Salinas;Showers around;75;61;ENE;8;75%;92%;1
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;82;60;S;7;61%;44%;4
San Carlos;Cool with rain;75;63;W;6;74%;87%;1
San Diego;Not as warm;76;66;SW;7;75%;36%;3
San Diego Brown;Not as warm;76;64;SW;6;70%;35%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Cooler;77;66;SSW;7;69%;38%;3
San Francisco;Periods of rain;71;62;WSW;7;86%;87%;1
San Jose;Periods of rain;79;63;NNW;6;62%;89%;1
San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun;73;60;S;5;72%;70%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partial sunshine;72;60;SE;11;79%;32%;3
Sandberg;Breezy with some sun;74;54;S;17;54%;66%;6
Santa Ana;Partial sunshine;79;65;S;7;71%;36%;4
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;62;ESE;6;75%;62%;3
Santa Maria;Clouds and sun;74;63;S;6;73%;70%;3
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;77;67;S;6;64%;34%;3
Santa Rosa;Cool with rain;75;59;SW;4;77%;88%;1
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;80;60;SSE;6;80%;68%;3
Santee;Partly sunny;81;64;S;7;60%;35%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;66;42;WSW;6;48%;72%;4
Stockton;A shower in the p.m.;84;64;WNW;5;57%;86%;3
Thermal;Very humid;95;69;WNW;4;54%;28%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Rather cloudy;68;37;SSW;8;47%;61%;4
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;89;65;WSW;6;56%;46%;4
Ukiah;Spotty showers;77;57;E;4;66%;86%;1
Vacaville;Periods of rain;82;62;WSW;4;59%;86%;3
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;78;63;SSE;6;66%;34%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;5;77%;70%;2
Victorville;Partly sunny;81;56;SSW;9;55%;44%;4
Visalia;An afternoon shower;84;61;SW;5;63%;85%;4
Watsonville;Periods of rain;73;61;WNW;6;74%;87%;2
