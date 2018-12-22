CA Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Bit of rain, snow;42;31;SW;8;75%;71%;1

Arcata;Spotty showers;59;49;SSE;6;86%;89%;1

Auburn;Spotty showers;56;43;E;4;70%;72%;1

Avalon;Partly sunny;66;54;NNW;4;52%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Areas of morning fog;59;44;SE;4;72%;1%;3

Beale AFB;Spotty showers;57;44;N;3;74%;72%;1

Big Bear City;Periods of sun;56;25;WNW;5;68%;1%;3

Bishop;Clouds breaking;58;28;NW;5;39%;3%;2

Blue Canyon;Spotty showers;45;35;E;4;58%;70%;2

Blythe;Periods of sun;70;43;ENE;5;41%;0%;3

Burbank;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;NNE;5;51%;0%;3

Camarillo;Partly sunny;70;46;ENE;5;59%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Partial sunshine;63;46;ENE;5;81%;0%;3

Campo;Partly sunny;70;36;N;7;38%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Periods of sun;66;44;N;4;79%;0%;3

Chico;Spotty showers;57;44;NE;4;74%;70%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;63;35;WNW;5;47%;0%;3

Chino;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;NNE;4;49%;1%;3

Concord;Mostly cloudy;61;51;E;3;68%;44%;1

Corona;Some sun, pleasant;72;45;SE;4;47%;0%;3

Crescent City;A touch of rain;55;46;S;11;92%;88%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;66;39;WSW;5;38%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;64;34;SSW;4;50%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;74;46;WSW;2;43%;0%;2

Eureka;Spotty showers;58;49;SSE;6;86%;89%;1

Fairfield;Spotty showers;60;47;W;5;78%;72%;1

Fresno;Areas of morning fog;58;44;WNW;4;72%;7%;2

Fullerton;Partly sunny;70;49;N;2;63%;0%;3

Hanford;Fog in the morning;59;41;SSW;4;73%;4%;2

Hawthorne;Partly sunny, nice;68;51;NE;3;68%;0%;3

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;60;52;WSW;5;74%;44%;1

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;74;46;WSW;2;43%;0%;2

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;50;ENE;6;75%;0%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny;64;37;W;6;52%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Areas of morning fog;59;41;NW;5;74%;4%;2

Lincoln;Spotty showers;58;43;E;4;76%;70%;1

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;61;48;WSW;6;70%;44%;1

Lompoc;Partly sunny;68;46;NNW;8;68%;2%;3

Long Beach;Partly sunny;68;50;N;3;73%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;68;49;SSW;5;72%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;N;4;61%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;N;4;61%;1%;3

Madera;Areas of morning fog;61;44;WNW;4;67%;14%;2

Mammoth;Bit of rain, snow;42;32;SSW;7;79%;83%;1

Marysville;Spotty showers;57;43;ENE;4;77%;70%;1

Mather AFB;Cloudy;57;44;NNW;3;77%;17%;1

Merced;Fog in the morning;58;43;NW;5;73%;22%;2

Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;58;43;NW;5;73%;22%;2

Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;70;49;ENE;4;62%;0%;2

Modesto;Fog in the morning;59;45;NW;4;71%;27%;1

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;50;SW;3;74%;33%;1

Mojave;Partly sunny;62;38;NW;8;47%;1%;3

Montague;Spotty showers;49;33;ESE;4;77%;86%;1

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;61;49;ENE;4;65%;27%;2

Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;45;34;SE;1;78%;85%;1

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;58;48;NNE;4;79%;44%;1

Needles;Mostly cloudy;70;45;NNW;6;30%;1%;2

North Island;Episodes of sunshine;67;54;NE;5;73%;0%;3

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;60;51;W;6;71%;44%;1

Oceanside;Periods of sun;66;44;N;4;79%;0%;3

Ontario;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;NNE;4;49%;1%;3

Oroville;Spotty showers;57;45;ENE;4;73%;70%;1

Oxnard;Partly sunny;66;48;NNE;5;67%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, warm;75;50;WSW;3;33%;0%;3

Palmdale;Partly sunny;66;37;WSW;5;39%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Periods of sun;62;38;E;5;68%;7%;3

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;46;NE;5;73%;0%;3

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;58;42;S;4;73%;2%;2

Ramona;Clouds and sun, nice;71;38;E;5;57%;1%;3

Redding;Spotty showers;55;42;N;2;80%;70%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny;72;46;ENE;4;51%;0%;3

Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;71;40;E;5;54%;1%;3

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;59;45;ENE;4;75%;30%;1

Sacramento International;Spotty showers;57;44;NNW;4;79%;70%;1

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;63;48;ENE;6;62%;24%;2

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;71;45;NE;4;49%;0%;3

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;61;52;WNW;5;78%;44%;1

San Diego;Nice with some sun;68;52;N;5;76%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Periods of sun, nice;67;47;E;4;67%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;68;49;NE;4;67%;0%;3

San Francisco;A passing shower;59;52;WNW;6;81%;66%;1

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;60;50;E;4;70%;32%;1

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;68;47;N;8;56%;4%;3

San Nicolas Island;Some sun;65;54;NW;9;81%;1%;3

Sandberg;Breezy with some sun;58;42;NW;14;43%;1%;3

Santa Ana;Partly sunny, nice;69;49;ESE;4;70%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;68;46;N;5;64%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;47;NNW;8;63%;2%;3

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;69;52;NE;4;62%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;59;46;NW;4;88%;70%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;70;43;NNE;6;67%;3%;3

Santee;Partly sunny;73;46;E;5;54%;1%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;46;31;WSW;7;59%;44%;1

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;61;49;NW;5;72%;29%;1

Thermal;Clouds and sun, nice;75;43;NW;3;41%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;43;28;SSW;3;69%;44%;1

Twentynine Palms;Sun and clouds;67;44;WNW;5;35%;1%;3

Ukiah;Spotty showers;56;46;E;1;84%;72%;1

Vacaville;Mainly cloudy;59;43;NNW;3;77%;33%;1

Van Nuys;Partial sunshine;72;50;N;5;54%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;48;NNW;12;71%;2%;3

Victorville;Some sun;64;35;WSW;5;53%;1%;3

Visalia;Fog, then cloudy;57;41;NW;3;80%;2%;2

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;63;49;NNW;5;73%;30%;2

