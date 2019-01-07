CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, January 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy with a shower;46;37;SE;8;74%;88%;1
Arcata;Periods of rain;62;53;SE;10;72%;94%;1
Auburn;A shower;58;50;SSE;7;77%;90%;1
Avalon;Partly sunny;64;54;W;5;64%;5%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;68;48;ESE;7;61%;15%;2
Beale AFB;A shower;60;51;SSE;9;81%;90%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;51;28;SW;7;80%;3%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny;52;34;SSE;10;75%;18%;2
Blue Canyon;A shower;45;37;SSE;8;70%;90%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny;67;44;NE;6;62%;0%;3
Burbank;Partly sunny;68;48;ESE;5;58%;4%;3
Camarillo;Partly sunny;70;48;ENE;10;60%;10%;3
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;65;47;NE;4;73%;2%;3
Campo;Partial sunshine;65;36;ENE;10;50%;2%;3
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;45;N;4;72%;2%;3
Chico;Cloudy with a shower;57;52;SSE;9;85%;90%;1
China Lake;Some sunshine;59;36;NNW;4;71%;3%;3
Chino;Partial sunshine;69;47;ENE;6;55%;3%;3
Concord;A shower;63;54;S;7;72%;81%;1
Corona;Nice with some sun;71;45;E;5;52%;2%;3
Crescent City;Breezy with rain;58;50;SSE;16;77%;89%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;60;39;ENE;6;68%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;60;34;NNE;6;70%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny;66;44;WSW;5;70%;0%;3
Eureka;Periods of rain;61;53;SE;12;73%;97%;1
Fairfield;A shower;60;54;SSE;8;88%;88%;1
Fresno;Partly sunny;65;52;SE;6;70%;59%;1
Fullerton;Partly sunny, warmer;71;50;NNE;3;58%;3%;3
Hanford;Partly sunny;65;48;SSE;5;85%;63%;2
Hawthorne;Partial sunshine;69;51;ENE;4;63%;5%;3
Hayward;A shower;63;55;S;9;77%;86%;1
Imperial;Mostly sunny;66;44;WSW;5;70%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;48;SE;6;66%;2%;3
Lancaster;Partial sunshine;58;35;N;7;78%;1%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;65;48;SSW;7;80%;55%;1
Lincoln;A shower;60;52;SSE;10;85%;90%;1
Livermore;A shower;61;53;S;9;81%;82%;1
Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;51;SSE;9;74%;55%;1
Long Beach;Some sun;69;52;N;4;66%;3%;3
Los Alamitos;Some sun;69;50;E;5;68%;3%;3
Los Angeles;Partial sunshine;68;49;E;5;65%;5%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partial sunshine;68;49;E;5;65%;5%;3
Madera;Partly sunny;65;53;SE;7;72%;63%;1
Mammoth;Cloudy with a shower;45;38;SSE;10;75%;91%;1
Marysville;Spotty showers;58;52;SSE;10;89%;93%;1
Mather AFB;A shower;62;53;SSE;11;78%;90%;1
Merced;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SE;10;79%;69%;1
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;64;52;SE;10;79%;69%;1
Miramar Mcas;Partial sunshine;70;51;ENE;4;55%;2%;3
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SE;10;72%;68%;1
Moffett Nas;A shower;64;56;SSE;11;72%;85%;1
Mojave;Partly sunny;57;35;NNE;8;68%;1%;3
Montague;Rain in the morning;51;42;NE;16;73%;92%;1
Monterey Rabr;A passing shower;64;51;S;8;68%;84%;1
Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;43;39;SE;4;83%;99%;1
Napa County;Spotty showers;61;53;S;11;78%;91%;1
Needles;Partly sunny;66;46;NNW;8;54%;1%;3
North Island;Partly sunny;68;52;SSW;5;62%;2%;3
Oakland;A shower;62;56;S;9;78%;85%;1
Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;45;N;4;72%;2%;3
Ontario;Partial sunshine;69;47;ENE;6;55%;3%;3
Oroville;Spotty showers;58;53;SSE;8;85%;92%;1
Oxnard;Partly sunny;67;50;NE;8;64%;11%;3
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;WNW;3;47%;0%;3
Palmdale;Partly sunny;58;37;WNW;6;71%;1%;3
Paso Robles;Periods of sun;62;50;S;9;83%;66%;1
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;68;49;ENE;9;68%;10%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;66;47;E;4;76%;31%;2
Ramona;Partly sunny;69;39;E;6;60%;3%;3
Redding;Spotty showers;55;52;S;4;84%;95%;0
Riverside;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;ENE;5;54%;2%;3
Riverside March;Partly sunny;68;41;ENE;6;61%;2%;3
Sacramento;A shower;60;54;SSE;10;84%;86%;1
Sacramento International;A shower;59;53;SSE;11;89%;86%;1
Salinas;A passing shower;66;54;ESE;16;68%;84%;1
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;69;44;SE;5;57%;2%;3
San Carlos;A shower;63;56;S;10;73%;87%;1
San Diego;Partly sunny;68;51;WSW;6;65%;2%;3
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;69;47;ESE;5;61%;2%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;69;49;ENE;5;57%;2%;3
San Francisco;A shower;61;56;S;10;88%;88%;1
San Jose;A shower;63;54;SSE;13;69%;82%;1
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;63;53;SSE;8;75%;66%;1
San Nicolas Island;Partial sunshine;64;51;S;5;81%;10%;3
Sandberg;Breezy with some sun;50;41;SE;18;74%;6%;3
Santa Ana;Partial sunshine;70;49;E;5;65%;3%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;64;49;ESE;6;80%;21%;1
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;53;SSE;9;73%;55%;1
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;54;N;4;58%;5%;3
Santa Rosa;Periods of rain;60;54;S;6;87%;91%;1
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;65;50;SE;8;82%;38%;1
Santee;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;E;5;56%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mainly cloudy;45;36;SSW;5;67%;78%;1
Stockton;A shower;62;54;SSE;10;79%;85%;1
Thermal;Partly sunny, nice;72;43;NW;3;50%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;44;37;S;6;81%;79%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;62;41;WSW;4;66%;1%;3
Ukiah;Periods of rain;57;52;SSE;11;82%;93%;1
Vacaville;A shower;59;52;S;8;86%;90%;1
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;68;48;E;5;61%;5%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun;64;50;SSE;12;78%;66%;1
Victorville;Partly sunny;61;37;S;6;68%;2%;3
Visalia;Periods of sun;65;48;SSW;3;75%;57%;2
Watsonville;A shower;63;54;SSE;6;84%;89%;1
_____
