CA Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Morning snow, cloudy;44;29;NW;8;81%;94%;1

Arcata;Periods of rain;55;44;NW;6;81%;91%;0

Auburn;Afternoon rain;54;41;SW;10;91%;80%;1

Avalon;Periods of sun;67;52;WNW;7;45%;11%;3

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;66;46;W;5;62%;83%;2

Beale AFB;Breezy with rain;59;40;S;15;89%;74%;1

Big Bear City;Periods of sun;56;30;WSW;6;65%;30%;3

Bishop;Mainly cloudy;60;34;WSW;7;39%;85%;2

Blue Canyon;Cooler, morning snow;40;27;SW;13;93%;94%;1

Blythe;Periods of sun;71;51;S;4;44%;0%;3

Burbank;Sunny intervals;72;49;SSE;4;45%;17%;3

Camarillo;Periods of sun;70;50;W;5;67%;19%;3

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;64;54;W;4;74%;29%;3

Campo;Partly sunny;71;45;WSW;7;39%;57%;3

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;52;SW;4;71%;29%;3

Chico;Periods of rain;57;42;S;11;86%;74%;1

China Lake;Periods of sun;67;45;WSW;8;46%;26%;3

Chino;Periods of sun, nice;71;47;S;4;45%;62%;3

Concord;Rain in the morning;61;45;WSW;11;77%;74%;1

Corona;Partly sunny;73;49;SSE;4;43%;15%;3

Crescent City;Periods of rain;53;42;W;8;89%;92%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;68;47;WSW;7;60%;2%;3

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;66;41;WSW;5;70%;20%;3

El Centro;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;3;54%;5%;3

Eureka;Periods of rain;55;44;NW;7;82%;91%;0

Fairfield;Morning rain;59;42;WSW;10;83%;74%;1

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;65;45;NW;4;74%;70%;2

Fullerton;Clouds and sun;72;50;SW;3;59%;16%;3

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;64;44;NW;5;77%;67%;2

Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;69;52;WNW;4;65%;15%;3

Hayward;Morning rain, cooler;60;47;W;9;76%;74%;1

Imperial;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;3;54%;5%;3

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;55;WNW;6;63%;30%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny;67;42;WSW;7;46%;20%;3

Lemoore Nas;Rather cloudy;64;41;NW;5;79%;67%;2

Lincoln;Periods of rain;59;42;SW;11;91%;74%;1

Livermore;Spotty showers;60;44;W;9;80%;77%;1

Lompoc;A shower in the p.m.;63;47;NW;8;81%;66%;2

Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;W;4;66%;16%;3

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;70;51;WSW;4;59%;16%;3

Los Angeles;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;SSE;4;49%;15%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;SSE;4;49%;15%;3

Madera;Mostly cloudy;65;45;WNW;6;70%;70%;1

Mammoth;Periods of snow;43;30;NW;9;78%;75%;1

Marysville;Periods of rain;59;42;SSW;12;91%;74%;1

Mather AFB;Periods of rain;59;40;SSW;12;91%;74%;1

Merced;Mostly cloudy;63;43;W;6;82%;44%;1

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;63;43;W;6;82%;44%;1

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;SSW;4;51%;30%;3

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;63;44;WNW;7;81%;44%;1

Moffett Nas;A little p.m. rain;61;46;W;7;80%;84%;1

Mojave;Periods of sunshine;65;43;W;8;46%;29%;3

Montague;Spotty showers;49;31;SSE;6;78%;89%;1

Monterey Rabr;Cooler;60;49;WNW;8;78%;84%;1

Mount Shasta;Chilly with snow;43;31;NW;2;85%;75%;1

Napa County;Morning rain, cloudy;59;39;W;14;83%;74%;1

Needles;Partly sunny;69;50;S;4;36%;1%;3

North Island;Partly sunny;68;58;NW;5;60%;30%;3

Oakland;Rain in the morning;59;48;WNW;11;86%;74%;1

Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;52;SW;4;71%;29%;3

Ontario;Periods of sun, nice;71;47;S;4;45%;62%;3

Oroville;Periods of rain;57;43;S;11;89%;74%;1

Oxnard;Periods of sun;66;51;W;7;74%;19%;3

Palm Springs;Nice with some sun;74;52;WNW;3;43%;8%;3

Palmdale;Partly sunny;68;41;WSW;6;55%;16%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;64;42;WNW;4;84%;44%;1

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;67;50;W;7;73%;17%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;65;43;WSW;4;63%;84%;2

Ramona;Partly sunny;73;48;SW;6;46%;30%;3

Redding;Periods of rain;56;38;SSW;9;83%;74%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny;73;47;SE;4;43%;27%;3

Riverside March;Clouds and sun, warm;71;46;SE;5;49%;18%;3

Sacramento;Periods of rain;60;43;WSW;10;86%;74%;1

Sacramento International;Periods of rain;60;41;SW;14;87%;74%;1

Salinas;Spotty showers;60;47;WNW;10;82%;86%;1

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;72;48;SSE;5;43%;81%;3

San Carlos;Occasional rain;60;50;WNW;9;80%;82%;1

San Diego;Clouds and sun, nice;69;57;WNW;5;60%;30%;3

San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun, nice;71;52;SW;5;55%;30%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun;70;54;SW;4;52%;30%;2

San Francisco;Morning rain;58;50;WNW;12;86%;74%;1

San Jose;A little p.m. rain;62;47;WNW;9;78%;91%;1

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;64;45;NW;6;80%;62%;1

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;66;53;WNW;17;78%;18%;3

Sandberg;Breezy with some sun;60;34;WNW;14;53%;59%;3

Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, nice;70;51;SSW;5;58%;18%;3

Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun, nice;69;48;NW;7;69%;31%;3

Santa Maria;Showers around;64;46;NW;7;79%;70%;2

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;NW;4;62%;27%;3

Santa Rosa;Morning rain, cloudy;57;41;W;8;86%;74%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;66;44;NW;6;86%;35%;2

Santee;Some sun, pleasant;75;52;SW;5;44%;52%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Periods of snow;42;25;WSW;12;76%;91%;1

Stockton;A little rain;62;45;WSW;9;80%;78%;1

Thermal;Clouds and sun, nice;75;50;ESE;3;50%;8%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Morning snow, cloudy;40;24;SW;12;83%;93%;1

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;70;48;SW;4;37%;3%;3

Ukiah;Occasional rain;53;40;WNW;5;87%;88%;1

Vacaville;Morning rain, cloudy;60;40;WSW;10;84%;74%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;72;49;S;4;43%;27%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Showers around;61;47;NW;10;91%;70%;2

Victorville;Partly sunny;67;40;SSW;6;48%;28%;3

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;64;42;NW;4;81%;75%;2

Watsonville;A little a.m. rain;59;45;W;6;93%;75%;1

