CA Forecast for Thursday, February 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Very cold with snow;31;11;NW;8;68%;90%;1

Arcata;A bit of rain;48;33;N;8;79%;75%;1

Auburn;Afternoon rain;46;28;NE;6;83%;81%;1

Avalon;Partly sunny;56;47;WNW;12;61%;67%;3

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, cool;54;41;W;5;55%;78%;4

Beale AFB;Cloudy and cool;53;32;ENE;7;67%;74%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cold;33;22;WSW;10;96%;66%;5

Bishop;Partly sunny, cold;45;24;NNW;8;35%;59%;2

Blue Canyon;Very cold, p.m. snow;27;18;ENE;6;93%;87%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny, cool;62;48;SSW;11;41%;28%;4

Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;55;40;W;6;53%;44%;4

Camarillo;Partly sunny, cool;60;41;W;10;53%;44%;3

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;55;43;W;10;70%;70%;3

Campo;Cold with some sun;48;36;WSW;14;72%;77%;4

Carlsbad;Cool with some sun;58;44;W;9;72%;85%;3

Chico;A little p.m. rain;53;34;N;6;61%;69%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny, cold;54;35;WSW;15;39%;33%;4

Chino;Cool with some sun;52;39;SW;6;61%;44%;4

Concord;A little p.m. rain;57;36;W;10;58%;68%;1

Corona;Cool with some sun;55;40;WSW;6;56%;70%;4

Crescent City;Chilly with rain;47;35;NNE;10;82%;81%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cold;55;37;WSW;19;47%;61%;4

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;49;32;WSW;21;59%;56%;4

El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;60;46;SW;11;43%;33%;4

Eureka;A touch of rain;48;36;N;10;78%;75%;1

Fairfield;A little p.m. rain;57;35;NW;9;58%;85%;1

Fresno;Clouds and sun, cool;51;37;WNW;5;64%;88%;2

Fullerton;Partly sunny, cool;60;42;W;7;51%;44%;3

Hanford;Clouds and sun, cool;53;37;WNW;6;66%;74%;2

Hawthorne;Cool with some sun;59;46;WNW;9;49%;44%;3

Hayward;A little p.m. rain;55;37;NW;10;62%;69%;2

Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;60;46;SW;11;43%;33%;4

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, cool;59;48;W;12;60%;77%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny, cold;49;35;W;17;63%;79%;4

Lemoore Nas;Periods of sun, cool;53;35;NW;6;72%;69%;2

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;31;NE;7;66%;57%;1

Livermore;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;33;W;9;66%;55%;1

Lompoc;Cool with some sun;55;38;NW;10;75%;78%;3

Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;60;45;W;8;54%;44%;3

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, cool;60;44;W;7;53%;68%;3

Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;57;43;W;6;56%;44%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;57;43;W;6;56%;44%;4

Madera;Clouds and sun, cool;53;36;W;6;67%;90%;2

Mammoth;Colder with snow;33;18;NW;10;66%;88%;1

Marysville;A little p.m. rain;54;33;N;7;64%;75%;1

Mather AFB;A little p.m. rain;53;34;ENE;7;70%;82%;3

Merced;Periods of sun, cool;52;35;W;4;74%;75%;2

Merced (airport);Periods of sun, cool;52;35;W;4;74%;75%;2

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;W;9;55%;77%;3

Modesto;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;37;WNW;4;66%;72%;1

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;38;NW;11;66%;44%;2

Mojave;Partly sunny, cold;47;33;W;17;54%;59%;4

Montague;Cold with snow;40;21;ENE;7;68%;95%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;53;39;NW;14;69%;73%;2

Mount Shasta;Cold with snow;37;23;NNW;4;68%;94%;1

Napa County;A little p.m. rain;57;32;NW;11;63%;68%;1

Needles;Partly sunny, cool;59;44;S;12;31%;78%;4

North Island;Partly sunny, cool;62;52;W;11;51%;77%;3

Oakland;A little p.m. rain;55;40;NNW;13;65%;69%;2

Oceanside;Cool with some sun;58;44;W;9;72%;85%;3

Ontario;Cool with some sun;52;39;SW;6;61%;44%;4

Oroville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;33;NE;6;72%;95%;1

Oxnard;Partly sunny, cool;58;41;WNW;13;61%;44%;3

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;58;44;NNE;6;47%;68%;4

Palmdale;Partly sunny, cold;48;35;W;17;59%;83%;4

Paso Robles;Periods of sun, cool;53;31;WSW;6;75%;55%;2

Point Mugu;Cool with some sun;57;41;WNW;12;60%;44%;3

Porterville;Clouds and sun, cool;52;37;S;5;68%;81%;3

Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;51;41;W;8;77%;78%;3

Redding;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;34;NNW;3;68%;81%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny, cool;54;39;SW;6;58%;84%;3

Riverside March;Partly sunny, cold;51;37;WSW;6;69%;70%;3

Sacramento;A little p.m. rain;54;36;NNW;6;63%;82%;1

Sacramento International;A little p.m. rain;54;34;ENE;6;70%;76%;1

Salinas;Periods of sun;55;37;WNW;12;66%;55%;2

San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cool;52;39;SSW;6;64%;78%;3

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;40;NNW;12;59%;44%;2

San Diego;Partly sunny, cool;59;52;W;9;63%;73%;3

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;57;45;W;10;67%;96%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Cool with some sun;58;46;W;10;58%;77%;3

San Francisco;A little p.m. rain;54;41;NNW;15;65%;69%;2

San Jose;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;38;NW;12;67%;56%;2

San Luis Obispo;Periods of sun, cool;55;38;NNW;8;71%;44%;2

San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;57;46;WNW;21;72%;80%;3

Sandberg;Partly sunny, cold;39;26;NNW;12;68%;81%;3

Santa Ana;Cool with some sun;58;43;W;6;64%;69%;3

Santa Barbara;Cool with some sun;58;43;NW;10;58%;44%;3

Santa Maria;Cool with some sun;55;39;NW;9;77%;66%;3

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;58;45;WNW;8;52%;44%;4

Santa Rosa;A little p.m. rain;55;33;NNW;9;58%;69%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;55;36;NW;8;83%;67%;3

Santee;Partly sunny, cool;58;47;W;8;54%;78%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Very cold, p.m. snow;28;8;NE;7;80%;92%;1

Stockton;Mainly cloudy, cool;55;37;WNW;7;63%;66%;1

Thermal;Cool with some sun;62;45;N;6;42%;38%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Very cold, p.m. snow;25;8;N;5;81%;94%;1

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cold;54;38;WSW;15;42%;36%;4

Ukiah;A little p.m. rain;52;30;WNW;7;62%;69%;1

Vacaville;A little p.m. rain;57;36;NW;5;64%;82%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;56;40;WNW;6;60%;44%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;54;39;NW;14;78%;77%;3

Victorville;Cold with some sun;48;33;WSW;14;63%;69%;4

Visalia;Periods of sun, cool;52;36;W;4;70%;81%;2

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;35;NW;8;64%;44%;2

