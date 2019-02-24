CA Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;32;SSW;9;79%;68%;1

Arcata;Cool with rain;54;49;SSE;11;81%;95%;1

Auburn;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;43;SE;7;69%;38%;2

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;60;50;WNW;7;46%;0%;5

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;64;43;ESE;4;46%;1%;4

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;45;SE;8;61%;41%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, chilly;44;24;W;6;59%;1%;5

Bishop;Cool with some sun;56;29;WNW;6;29%;9%;4

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;31;SE;7;75%;44%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny, cool;67;40;NNE;6;31%;0%;5

Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;67;45;E;5;42%;0%;5

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;42;ENE;6;47%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;60;42;NNE;6;61%;0%;5

Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;59;32;NE;6;39%;0%;5

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;62;42;ENE;5;62%;0%;5

Chico;A shower or two;57;48;SE;9;63%;81%;1

China Lake;Sunshine and cool;60;39;S;5;33%;0%;4

Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;N;5;41%;2%;5

Concord;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;SSW;5;63%;32%;2

Corona;Mostly sunny;68;41;SE;5;39%;0%;5

Crescent City;Downpours, breezy;51;48;SSE;20;93%;96%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;61;39;SW;5;38%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;SW;2;52%;0%;5

El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;64;39;W;5;33%;0%;5

Eureka;Cool with rain;53;49;S;12;81%;95%;1

Fairfield;Periods of sun, cool;59;46;WSW;7;72%;33%;2

Fresno;Cool with some sun;62;44;E;4;54%;10%;4

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;68;45;ENE;4;41%;0%;5

Hanford;Partly sunny, cool;63;38;SE;4;60%;4%;4

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, cool;64;49;ENE;5;44%;0%;5

Hayward;Clouds and sun, cool;58;47;SW;6;70%;30%;2

Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;64;39;W;5;33%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;61;45;ENE;8;53%;0%;5

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cool;60;37;WSW;6;42%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Cool with some sun;62;39;NNW;5;57%;2%;4

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;47;SE;8;62%;38%;1

Livermore;Periods of sun, cool;59;44;SSW;6;68%;29%;3

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;60;40;N;7;66%;0%;4

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;65;46;N;5;49%;0%;5

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;SE;6;54%;0%;5

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;E;5;47%;2%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;E;5;47%;2%;5

Madera;Partly sunny;63;43;E;4;62%;12%;4

Mammoth;Morning flurries;38;33;SSW;13;79%;82%;1

Marysville;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;47;SE;9;61%;44%;1

Mather AFB;Periods of sun, cool;59;44;SSE;7;64%;44%;3

Merced;Periods of sun;61;41;W;3;63%;13%;3

Merced (airport);Periods of sun;61;41;W;3;63%;13%;3

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;67;45;NE;7;42%;0%;5

Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;62;44;NW;4;61%;18%;3

Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;59;44;N;4;68%;28%;2

Mojave;Sunshine and cool;57;36;WNW;6;38%;1%;5

Montague;A few showers;49;38;SSE;12;65%;88%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;57;42;SSE;3;67%;10%;3

Mount Shasta;Brief showers;39;35;SE;4;78%;93%;1

Napa County;Clouds and sun, cool;57;46;SSW;7;74%;35%;2

Needles;Partly sunny, cool;66;43;NNW;8;26%;1%;4

North Island;Mostly sunny;65;50;NE;7;46%;0%;5

Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;57;48;SSW;7;65%;31%;2

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;62;42;ENE;5;62%;0%;5

Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;N;5;41%;2%;5

Oroville;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;49;ESE;8;60%;67%;1

Oxnard;Sunshine and cool;61;44;ENE;6;57%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;69;48;W;2;31%;0%;5

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cool;59;38;WSW;3;45%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;63;35;ENE;2;61%;0%;4

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;60;43;E;6;58%;0%;4

Porterville;Sunshine and cool;63;40;ESE;5;58%;3%;4

Ramona;Mostly sunny;65;35;E;6;43%;1%;5

Redding;A shower or two;52;46;S;4;73%;82%;1

Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;67;42;SE;5;41%;0%;5

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;64;37;ESE;5;41%;1%;5

Sacramento;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;SSW;7;62%;31%;2

Sacramento International;Periods of sun, cool;58;46;SSE;8;68%;34%;2

Salinas;Periods of sun;61;42;SE;7;66%;8%;3

San Bernardino;Sunshine and cool;65;41;E;5;40%;0%;5

San Carlos;Periods of sun, cool;58;47;SSW;6;65%;30%;2

San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;64;47;NNE;7;54%;0%;5

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;63;41;ENE;6;51%;0%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;64;44;N;6;44%;0%;5

San Francisco;Periods of sun, cool;55;49;SSW;7;73%;44%;2

San Jose;Clouds and sun, cool;60;45;SSE;5;65%;24%;3

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;63;40;NE;5;61%;0%;4

San Nicolas Island;Cool with sunshine;59;49;NW;8;69%;2%;5

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;52;41;NW;9;38%;0%;5

Santa Ana;Cool with sunshine;66;44;SE;5;57%;1%;5

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;62;42;NE;5;64%;2%;4

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNW;6;65%;0%;4

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;64;49;N;5;45%;0%;5

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;46;SE;5;76%;41%;1

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;65;37;NNE;5;69%;2%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;67;41;E;6;37%;1%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;38;29;SW;9;56%;68%;3

Stockton;Clouds and sun, cool;63;45;N;5;60%;27%;2

Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;71;43;WNW;3;29%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;25;S;7;72%;60%;2

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;63;40;W;5;25%;1%;5

Ukiah;A few showers;54;46;SE;3;75%;90%;1

Vacaville;Clouds and sun, cool;59;46;SW;6;69%;34%;2

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;67;45;ENE;5;45%;2%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;59;42;N;8;69%;0%;4

Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;SSW;5;45%;1%;5

Visalia;Partly sunny, cool;62;39;ENE;3;62%;5%;4

Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;SSW;6;73%;14%;3

