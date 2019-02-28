CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun, cold;41;24;ENE;5;60%;60%;3
Arcata;Periods of sun;53;40;E;6;71%;42%;2
Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;56;45;E;6;78%;84%;2
Avalon;Rather cloudy, cool;62;55;SSE;6;73%;85%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;67;55;ESE;5;54%;100%;4
Beale AFB;Periods of sun;60;47;NNE;5;63%;76%;2
Big Bear City;Periods of sun;50;37;SW;9;85%;73%;5
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;63;40;ENE;5;23%;76%;4
Blue Canyon;A little wintry mix;38;34;SE;6;81%;86%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;80;58;SSW;5;39%;1%;5
Burbank;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SE;5;69%;83%;3
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;65;53;E;5;70%;96%;2
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;52;E;4;86%;87%;3
Campo;Mostly cloudy;65;46;SW;9;52%;55%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;64;52;ENE;4;84%;89%;3
Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;58;47;NNE;6;63%;73%;3
China Lake;Rather cloudy;71;51;SSW;10;37%;99%;4
Chino;Mostly cloudy;66;51;ESE;6;66%;83%;4
Concord;Partly sunny, cool;62;50;ENE;3;55%;79%;3
Corona;Mostly cloudy;68;52;ENE;6;62%;83%;4
Crescent City;Brief p.m. showers;50;38;NE;8;76%;72%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Periods of sun;73;52;WSW;14;42%;59%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;66;49;WSW;16;60%;59%;3
El Centro;Clouds and sun;77;55;WNW;5;39%;3%;5
Eureka;Partly sunny;53;41;ENE;6;70%;44%;2
Fairfield;Periods of sun, cool;60;46;NE;5;65%;78%;3
Fresno;Rather cloudy;66;55;ESE;4;62%;88%;3
Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;68;55;N;4;69%;83%;4
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SE;4;68%;81%;4
Hawthorne;Mainly cloudy;65;56;ESE;4;72%;78%;4
Hayward;An afternoon shower;60;51;NE;5;62%;83%;3
Imperial;Clouds and sun;77;55;WNW;5;39%;3%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;55;NE;7;76%;58%;4
Lancaster;Mainly cloudy;64;50;SW;12;56%;70%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SE;5;67%;78%;2
Lincoln;Partly sunny;60;48;ENE;6;68%;84%;3
Livermore;An afternoon shower;60;50;ENE;5;63%;84%;3
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;63;51;SE;5;77%;84%;2
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;65;55;ESE;4;73%;86%;4
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;66;54;SE;6;75%;83%;4
Los Angeles;Mainly cloudy;66;55;SE;5;76%;82%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mainly cloudy;66;55;SE;5;76%;82%;4
Madera;Rather cloudy;66;53;ESE;5;70%;87%;3
Mammoth;Afternoon flurries;38;24;E;7;64%;90%;3
Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;59;47;NE;6;68%;71%;2
Mather AFB;Periods of sun, cool;60;49;NNE;4;66%;87%;3
Merced;Mostly cloudy;63;52;ESE;3;72%;90%;3
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;63;52;ESE;3;72%;90%;3
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;68;53;ENE;5;64%;61%;4
Modesto;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;53;ESE;3;61%;87%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;52;NW;3;62%;87%;3
Mojave;Mostly cloudy;64;48;WSW;12;49%;67%;3
Montague;Spotty showers;46;29;NNE;8;64%;78%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;60;49;E;2;66%;86%;3
Mount Shasta;A few flurries;40;28;NNE;2;73%;89%;2
Napa County;Clouds and sun, cool;59;48;NE;5;64%;76%;3
Needles;Becoming cloudy;79;58;SSE;6;29%;25%;4
North Island;Mostly cloudy;68;58;NNE;6;66%;59%;4
Oakland;Periods of sun, cool;59;51;NE;5;57%;79%;3
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;64;52;ENE;4;84%;89%;3
Ontario;Mostly cloudy;66;51;ESE;6;66%;83%;4
Oroville;Clouds and sun, cool;59;49;NE;6;63%;69%;3
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;62;53;E;5;81%;100%;2
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;78;56;W;5;37%;25%;4
Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SW;13;57%;65%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SSE;4;78%;80%;2
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;61;52;E;5;80%;91%;2
Porterville;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;52;SE;5;66%;81%;4
Ramona;Mostly cloudy;66;48;SE;6;69%;58%;4
Redding;Partly sunny;57;43;NNE;4;59%;42%;2
Riverside;Rather cloudy;67;52;E;6;67%;78%;4
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;49;ENE;5;69%;79%;4
Sacramento;Clouds and sun, cool;60;49;ENE;4;67%;85%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;59;48;N;4;65%;84%;3
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;64;54;ESE;7;65%;88%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;51;SSE;6;67%;80%;4
San Carlos;An afternoon shower;61;50;ENE;5;58%;90%;3
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;67;57;W;7;70%;59%;4
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;66;51;ENE;4;76%;57%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;53;N;5;66%;61%;4
San Francisco;Periods of sun, cool;57;51;ENE;5;71%;87%;3
San Jose;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;52;NNW;4;61%;87%;3
San Luis Obispo;Rather cloudy;64;52;SE;4;74%;86%;2
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;54;SSE;4;88%;69%;2
Sandberg;A shower in the p.m.;52;43;S;10;76%;90%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;54;E;5;77%;79%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;62;53;ESE;5;77%;93%;2
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SE;5;77%;84%;2
Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;63;55;E;4;74%;84%;3
Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, cool;58;46;ENE;4;64%;70%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SE;5;74%;100%;2
Santee;Mainly cloudy;70;53;ESE;6;56%;59%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Snow at times;42;30;SW;10;58%;87%;2
Stockton;An afternoon shower;63;51;NE;5;64%;83%;3
Thermal;Partly sunny;82;57;W;5;33%;25%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Morning flurries;38;29;SSW;7;76%;80%;2
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;74;53;SW;6;36%;25%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;59;45;ENE;2;58%;90%;4
Vacaville;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;N;3;61%;76%;3
Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SE;5;76%;81%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SE;5;81%;83%;2
Victorville;Mostly cloudy;65;49;SSW;9;59%;63%;4
Visalia;Mostly cloudy;65;53;E;4;72%;81%;3
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;62;50;NE;5;63%;85%;3
