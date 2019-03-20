CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A passing shower;50;31;SW;5;77%;66%;1
Arcata;Sun and clouds;57;46;SE;6;76%;44%;3
Auburn;A shower in spots;58;42;ESE;5;80%;55%;2
Avalon;Some sun, a shower;59;52;WNW;10;64%;63%;4
Bakersfield;A passing shower;64;46;SE;5;56%;57%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SE;6;63%;42%;2
Big Bear City;Rain/snow showers;39;25;W;8;97%;77%;3
Bishop;Spotty showers;57;33;WNW;8;45%;67%;2
Blue Canyon;A passing shower;39;31;E;5;80%;66%;2
Blythe;Mostly sunny;73;46;SSW;9;39%;0%;6
Burbank;A passing shower;61;47;SW;6;59%;62%;5
Camarillo;A passing shower;65;46;E;9;57%;58%;4
Camp Pendleton;Spotty showers;58;47;N;7;75%;70%;5
Campo;Spotty showers;52;35;WNW;14;76%;72%;3
Carlsbad;Spotty showers;60;46;N;8;84%;70%;5
Chico;Rather cloudy, cool;63;47;E;5;73%;44%;2
China Lake;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;42;W;10;46%;26%;3
Chino;A stray shower;60;46;SSW;7;70%;55%;5
Concord;Partly sunny;65;48;SSW;6;59%;30%;5
Corona;A stray shower;63;47;S;7;65%;55%;5
Crescent City;A passing shower;55;45;SE;8;85%;66%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Breezy with some sun;65;43;WSW;21;46%;10%;6
Edwards AFB;Breezy with some sun;60;39;SW;17;54%;16%;6
El Centro;Sunshine and breezy;71;47;W;16;37%;12%;7
Eureka;Clouds and sun;56;47;SE;6;78%;44%;3
Fairfield;Periods of sun;64;46;WSW;6;71%;30%;5
Fresno;A passing shower;66;45;NW;6;58%;62%;3
Fullerton;Some sun, a shower;65;50;ESE;6;57%;66%;4
Hanford;A passing shower;65;42;N;6;61%;60%;3
Hawthorne;A passing shower;64;52;WSW;8;58%;64%;4
Hayward;Partly sunny;61;48;SW;6;69%;34%;5
Imperial;Sunshine and breezy;71;47;W;16;37%;12%;7
Imperial Beach;Spotty showers;62;51;NNE;9;72%;70%;4
Lancaster;A passing shower;58;41;W;14;56%;58%;5
Lemoore Nas;A passing shower;67;41;NW;7;55%;58%;4
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;64;45;ESE;5;71%;40%;2
Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;62;45;SW;6;67%;30%;5
Lompoc;Partly sunny;61;43;NNW;8;73%;30%;4
Long Beach;A passing shower;63;51;SSE;8;58%;66%;4
Los Alamitos;A passing shower;63;50;WSW;7;60%;66%;4
Los Angeles;Some sun, a shower;62;49;SW;6;61%;64%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun, a shower;62;49;SW;6;61%;64%;4
Madera;A passing shower;65;43;NNW;6;62%;61%;4
Mammoth;A passing shower;51;34;SW;6;76%;66%;2
Marysville;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;45;ESE;5;73%;42%;2
Mather AFB;Clouds limiting sun;64;45;S;5;61%;10%;4
Merced;Mostly cloudy;65;43;NW;6;65%;26%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;65;43;NW;6;65%;26%;4
Miramar Mcas;Spotty showers;63;51;NE;7;65%;70%;4
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;66;46;NNW;5;58%;27%;4
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;63;49;WSW;4;66%;44%;5
Mojave;A passing shower;57;38;WNW;15;55%;57%;5
Montague;A passing shower;61;37;SSE;5;57%;66%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;48;S;5;64%;38%;5
Mount Shasta;A brief shower;55;37;SE;2;63%;79%;2
Napa County;Periods of sun;62;45;WNW;7;69%;31%;5
Needles;Clouds and sun, cool;73;50;WNW;8;32%;28%;5
North Island;Spotty showers;66;57;NNW;8;60%;70%;4
Oakland;Clouds and sun;61;49;SW;7;69%;35%;5
Oceanside;Spotty showers;60;46;N;8;84%;70%;5
Ontario;A stray shower;60;46;SSW;7;70%;55%;5
Oroville;A stray shower;63;48;E;6;72%;55%;2
Oxnard;A passing shower;62;46;NE;10;68%;58%;4
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, cool;72;49;WNW;8;39%;23%;5
Palmdale;A passing shower;59;40;SW;19;54%;59%;5
Paso Robles;Clouds and sun;62;40;WSW;4;71%;31%;6
Point Mugu;Some sun, a shower;62;46;WSW;9;64%;58%;4
Porterville;A passing shower;62;42;ESE;5;66%;60%;3
Ramona;Spotty showers;56;43;WSW;7;75%;70%;5
Redding;A passing shower;64;48;SE;5;66%;66%;2
Riverside;Some sun, a shower;62;46;SSE;7;68%;55%;5
Riverside March;Spotty showers;58;44;ESE;6;76%;72%;4
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;47;SSW;5;68%;33%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;64;44;S;5;66%;34%;4
Salinas;Clouds and sun;63;46;SE;9;64%;32%;5
San Bernardino;A shower in places;59;44;SSE;6;73%;55%;3
San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;62;49;SSW;6;68%;44%;4
San Diego;Spotty showers;62;54;W;7;68%;70%;4
San Diego Brown;Spotty showers;60;47;E;6;79%;70%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Spotty showers;60;50;NNE;7;68%;70%;5
San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;6;76%;38%;4
San Jose;Periods of sun;63;48;E;6;69%;35%;5
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;61;43;N;7;71%;32%;3
San Nicolas Island;A passing shower;60;48;WNW;14;71%;58%;5
Sandberg;A passing shower;47;35;W;15;72%;59%;4
Santa Ana;A stray shower;63;51;WSW;7;75%;55%;4
Santa Barbara;A passing shower;62;44;NNW;8;71%;58%;4
Santa Maria;Clouds and sun;62;43;NNW;8;74%;31%;4
Santa Monica;Some sun, a shower;61;50;WNW;7;59%;66%;4
Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, cool;61;45;NNE;6;72%;33%;5
Santa Ynez;A passing shower;63;40;NNW;7;81%;59%;4
Santee;Spotty showers;62;48;SW;7;57%;70%;5
South Lake Tahoe;A shower;40;22;WSW;6;78%;63%;2
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;65;46;W;6;63%;31%;4
Thermal;Partly sunny;76;53;WNW;10;31%;19%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;A shower;40;20;SSW;4;79%;63%;2
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;65;42;W;9;41%;13%;6
Ukiah;Periods of sun;63;45;ESE;3;60%;33%;5
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;66;44;WSW;5;60%;29%;4
Van Nuys;Some sun, a shower;62;47;SSW;6;62%;63%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Sun and clouds;59;43;NNW;8;76%;30%;4
Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;56;38;WSW;11;65%;39%;4
Visalia;A passing shower;64;43;WNW;5;66%;61%;3
Watsonville;Partly sunny;61;47;WSW;6;74%;34%;5
